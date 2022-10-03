San Diego Hosts RAADcity, RAADfest's Premier Anti-Aging, and Age Reversal Expo

Don’t miss the world’s largest anti-aging and age reversal expo taking place from October 6th-9th. The RAAD Festival will be held at the recently renovated Town and Country Resort at 500 Hotel Circle North San Diego, CA 92108 and will feature over 40 exhibiting brands at the RAADcity Expo dedicated tothe forefront of super longevity science featuring top international companies, clinics, products,services, and more. This is your prime opportunity to engage with the anti-aging community and learn from the leading scientists, authors, and trailblazing thinkers in the field.

The goal of RAADfest is to foster a sense of community and engagement among attendees as they come together to celebrate life and learn about the most recent developments in anti-aging and age reversal sciences.

This is RAADfest’s seventh year, and the festival continues to be an effective way to broaden global awareness and inspire collaboration between industry leaders, longevity companies, and participants. RAADfest pulls together the very best in emerging technologies and innovative products. Past sponsors have included top anti-aging companies like Longevity Technology, European Wellness, and OsteoStrong. Not only does RAADfest provide a multitude of exhibits to sample and explore, but they also draw a community of passionate people, who are excited for the future of super longevity.

Over 30 experts will present over 26 hours of information this year through solo panels, presentations, and Q&As. One such specialist who will lecture about Rapamycin is Robert Lufkin, MD, a clinical professor at the USC Keck School of Medicine. Another speaker is Dr. Ian White, president, and chief scientific officer of Neobiosis, who will discuss the universal rules of aging and how people are especially suited to reject it. Also speaking on stem cell best practices is Dr. Elena Rusyn, CSO of American Cell Technology. Numerous scientists, entrepreneurs, and authors will speak on a variety of topics including gene therapy, exosomes, stem cells, tissue regeneration, telomere lengthening, and epigenetics.

People of all ages will walk away from this event encouraged by the new found discoveries presented and the community RAADfest draws. Whether you are an expert in the field or a newcomer to the anti-aging industry, RAADfest offers something for everyone.

Join RAADfest, in person, at the world’s largest event focused on anti-aging and age reversal science at the RAADcity Expo.

Discover new strategies for living longer and healthier lives from cutting-edge companies that are dedicated to extending your life expectancy. These organizations were hand-selected based on the caliber and practicality of their offerings.

Learn from experts who are creating the finest wellness and longevity solutions in their respective industries. Inquire directly about goods and services and take advantage of exclusive RAADcity deals.

Purchase your tickets now: RAADcity: Premier Anti-Aging, Age Reversal Expo at RAADfest, Tickets, Thu, Oct 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM | Eventbrite

