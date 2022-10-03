Diana Lynch, the First Black Woman to Own an International Resort in the Dominican Republic, Samaná Bay Golf Resort
EINPresswire.com/ -- Diana Lynch, a Brooklyn, New York native and a founding member of the award-winning Lynch Law Group in Atlanta, GA practiced law for 30 years before retiring in 2022. Diana Lynch garnered a reputation of advocacy without compromise, earning her the title of Super Lawyer by her peers, an honor reserved for the top 5% of lawyers in their field. Diana Lynch is also the founder and owner of the successful Atlanta-based development company, Lynch Land Holdings, LLC, and has been developing and managing real estate within the United States for almost two decades.
Now Diana Lynch has her sights set on the Dominican Republic. As the only African-American female CEO of an international development company, Diana is leading the way in constructing the first black-owned international resort with multiple facilities ranging from world-class spa to an amazing sports complex and an international standard gold course, the only of its kind in the Samaná region in the Dominican Republic. The Samaná Bay Resort team has plans to develop over three thousand acres of prime commercial and residential property with over 1,400 villas and condominiums just above the Samaná Bay in the northeastern Dominican Republic with fantastic views overlooking the bay. With the Dominican Republic’s stable economy, the right to own land without citizenship, favorable short-term rental income potential and tax incentives, dual-citizenship opportunities and leading GDP, it is no wonder Diana and her team have their sights set on bringing its first 18-hole golf course to the Samaná Peninsula. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is quickly gaining international recognition as an ecotourism destination. Most notable, this beautiful landscape holds historic significance as it was originally inhabited by freed American slaves following their emancipation in the 1800’s.
The Samaná Bay Development has assembled a powerhouse collective thriving in the areas of commercial and resort real estate development worldwide. At the helm with more than 30 years of diverse international experience is the world-renowned Daedalus Design London (DDL) design team based in London. The DDL design team boasts an unmatched, international portfolio of world-class projects that includes over 40 resort hotel, golf, residential and leisure developments across three continents.
Diana Lynch and the Samaná team have plans to unveil their project in March 2023, with various unique exclusive offerings coming in December 2022 for the early birds and inner circle. They are welcoming future landowners to participate in this monumental milestone in Black History. Whether you are looking to become an owner-investor, resident, or frequent visitor, you owe it to your future to explore how you can create a legacy for your family at the Samaná Bay Development. Diana is looking forward to the opportunity to share her vision and knowledge with our communities about investing and living abroad and learning how to create multi-generational wealth in one of the most beautiful spots in the Caribbean; Samaná Bay. For more information visit Samanábayresort.com or Thedianalynch.com.
NIKKI ZEIGLER
