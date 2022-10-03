Requests for proposals: Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention 

Now accepting applications for two contractors to coordinate efforts to support the implementation of Washington laws involving court-ordered relinquishment of firearms

The Washington State Department of Commerce, Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention (OFSVP) has issued two Requests for Proposals (RFP) soliciting applications from consultants to lead two separate projects to support efforts to assist law enforcement agencies and prosecutors’ offices with sustainable, comprehensive and consistent implementation and enforcement of Washington’s laws involving court-ordered relinquishment of firearms. Among other things, these projects will look to scale up or replicate successful ongoing efforts in Washington and nationally.

The first RFP seeks a consultant to gather background information, assess barriers and opportunities, and provide technical assistance to a certain number of law enforcement agencies and across the state as they implement and enforce Washington’s laws involving court-ordered relinquishment of firearms. The second RFP seeks a consultant to support the work of prosecutors’ offices to improve further consistent use of best practices in enforcing court orders for the relinquishment of firearms.

These projects will provide the framework and understanding to deliver additional technical expertise, training, and capacity to prosecutors’ offices, courts, and law enforcement agencies across the state to further improve the use of best practices in serving and enforcing court orders for the relinquishment of firearms.

Commerce expects to award one contract for each solicitation.

Contact: Sharon Livernois

Email: Sharon. Livernois@commerce.wa.gov

Application timeline

Proposals due: 5 p.m. PST, Friday, October 28, 2022

Funding period: November 23, 2022 – June 30, 2023

Law Enforcement Coordination: Laws involving court-ordered relinquishment of firearms RFP (PDF)

Prosecutors’ Office Coordination: Laws involving court-ordered relinquishment of firearms RFP (PDF)