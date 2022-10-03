Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,011 in the last 365 days.

Requests for proposals: Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention 

Now accepting applications for two contractors to coordinate efforts to support the implementation of Washington laws involving court-ordered relinquishment of firearms

The Washington State Department of Commerce, Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention (OFSVP) has issued two Requests for Proposals (RFP) soliciting applications from consultants to lead two separate projects to support efforts to assist law enforcement agencies and prosecutors’ offices with sustainable, comprehensive and consistent implementation and enforcement of Washington’s laws involving court-ordered relinquishment of firearms. Among other things, these projects will look to scale up or replicate successful ongoing efforts in Washington and nationally.

  1. The first RFP seeks a consultant to gather background information, assess barriers and opportunities, and provide technical assistance to a certain number of law enforcement agencies and across the state as they implement and enforce Washington’s laws involving court-ordered relinquishment of firearms.
  2. The second RFP seeks a consultant to support the work of prosecutors’ offices to improve further consistent use of best practices in enforcing court orders for the relinquishment of firearms.

These projects will provide the framework and understanding to deliver additional technical expertise, training, and capacity to prosecutors’ offices, courts, and law enforcement agencies across the state to further improve the use of best practices in serving and enforcing court orders for the relinquishment of firearms.

Commerce expects to award one contract for each solicitation.

Contact: Sharon Livernois

Email: Sharon. Livernois@commerce.wa.gov

Application timeline

  • Proposals due: 5 p.m. PST, Friday, October 28, 2022
  • Funding period: November 23, 2022 – June 30, 2023

Law Enforcement Coordination: Laws involving court-ordered relinquishment of firearms RFP (PDF)

Prosecutors’ Office Coordination: Laws involving court-ordered relinquishment of firearms RFP (PDF)

You just read:

Requests for proposals: Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.