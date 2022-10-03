Lamar Advertising Company to Release Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its third quarter ended September 30, 2022 earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 4, 2022. Lamar will host a conference call on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.



Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers: 1-203-518-9895 or 1-800-420-1271 Passcode: 63104 Live Webcast: www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations Webcast Replay: www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations

Available through Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time