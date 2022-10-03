Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,010 in the last 365 days.

Lamar Advertising Company to Release Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its third quarter ended September 30, 2022 earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 4, 2022. Lamar will host a conference call on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers: 1-203-518-9895 or 1-800-420-1271
Passcode: 63104
   
Live Webcast: www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations
   
Webcast Replay: www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations
   

Available through Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time

Company Contact: Buster Kantrow
  Director of Investor Relations
  (225) 926-1000
  bkantrow@lamar.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Lamar Advertising Company to Release Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 Operating Results

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.