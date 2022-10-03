Big Screen Entertainment Group Announces New Streaming Service for Kids

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A streaming channel for kids is the newest project in production at Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG).

Kid Stream Entertainment (KSE) – currently in Beta stages, with 50 titles, will officially launch in 2023 - a spin-off from the Los Angeles based company’s thriving streaming platform, Big Stream Entertainment.

Packed with a variety of tv and film as well as original programming, the service aims to entertain as well as inform. Original programming includes the new Big Screen series “Storytime,” with classic literature such as “The Velveteen Rabbit” and “Winnie the Pooh” being read by children.

BSEG Chief Executive Kimberley Kates said: “Our mission with Kid Stream is to entertain, inspire and encourage young viewers with stirring stories from classic literature, fun programming and an all-around enlightening, educational experience.”

With a string of recent TV pilot scripts completed and ready for market, the busy production and distribution company is now diversifying into other projects.

Upcoming plans also include developing beauty products and services with its retail partner, The Princess Network. The beauty market, a potentially lucrative move given that the beauty industry generates almost $50 billion annually in the US alone.

About Big Screen Entertainment (BSEG)

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is a well-established distribution and production company based in Beverly Hills. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005 and has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution in the US and internationally. BSEG continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in an ever-changing media world.

