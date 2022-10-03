Manufactured Home Industry Oct Report on August 2022 Production – MH Industry Trends in 2022 - Affordable Housing Facts
Manufactured Home Industry Production Continues to Grow Year Over Year in August 2022 per Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform released report that uses official federal data.
The Washington, D.C. based national Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) has released new data on manufactured home industry data.
HUD CODE INDUSTRY PRODUCTION GROWS IN AUGUST 2022
The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) reports that according to official statistics compiled on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), HUD Code manufactured housing industry year-over-year production increased in August 2022. Just-released statistics indicate that HUD Code manufacturers produced 10,722 homes in August 2022, a 17.9% increase over the 9,087 new HUD Code homes produced August 2021. Cumulative production for 2022 now totals 80,431 homes, a 14.2% increase over the 70,410 homes produced during the same period in 2021.
A further analysis of the official industry statistics shows that the top ten shipment states from the beginning of the industry production rebound in August 2011 through August 2022 -- with cumulative, monthly, current year (2022) and prior year (2021) shipments per category as indicated -- are as shown in the attached graphic.
The August 2022 data results in no changes to the cumulative top-ten shipment list.
The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform is a Washington, D.C.-based national trade association representing the views and interests of independent producers of federally-regulated manufactured housing.
Additional Information on Manufactured Housing Industry Facts, Trends, and Expert Viewpoints From MHARR
On September 6, 2022 “The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) reports that according to official statistics compiled on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), HUD Code manufactured housing industry year-over-year production increased in July 2022. Just-released statistics indicate that HUD Code manufacturers produced 8,050 homes in July 2022, a 6.4% increase over the 7,564 new HUD Code homes produced during July 2021. Cumulative production for 2022 now totals 69,709 homes, a 13.6% increase over the 61,323 homes produced during the same period in 2021.”
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/higher-hud-code-manufactured-housing-production-in-july-2022/
On August 3, 2022 per MHARR: “…HUD Code manufactured housing industry year-over-year production increased in June 2022. Just-released statistics indicate that HUD Code manufacturers produced 11,373 homes in June 2022, a 20.6% increase over the 9,430 new HUD Code homes produced during June 2021. Cumulative production for 2022 now totals 61,659 homes, a 14.6% increase over the 53,759 homes produced during the same period in 2021.”
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/hud-code-manufactured-home-production-increases-in-june-2022/
On July 5, 2022 per MHARR: “…HUD Code manufactured housing industry year-over-year production increased in May 2022. Just-released statistics indicate that HUD Code manufacturers produced 10,451 homes in May 2022, a 21.4% increase over the 8,606 new HUD Code homes produced during May 2021. Cumulative production for 2022 now totals 50,286 homes, a 13.4% increase over the 44,329 homes produced during the same period in 2021.”
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/industry-production-grows-in-may-2022/
On June 3, 2022 per MHARR: “…according to official statistics compiled on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), HUD Code manufactured housing industry year-over-year production increased in April 2022. Just-released statistics indicate that HUD Code manufacturers produced 10,165 homes in April 2022, a 10% increase over the 9,244 new HUD Code homes produced during April 2021. Cumulative production for 2022 now totals 39,835 homes, an 11.5% increase over the 35,723 homes produced during the same period in 2021.”
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/manufactured-housing-industry-production-increases-in-april-2022-per-official-data-provided-by-manufactured-housing-association-for-regulatory-reform/
On May 3, 2022 per MHARR: “…HUD Code manufactured housing industry year-over-year production increased in March 2022. Just-released statistics indicate that HUD Code manufacturers produced 11,279 homes in March 2022, a 12.7% increase over the 10,008 new HUD Code homes produced during March 2021. Cumulative production for 2022 now totals 29,670 homes, a 12% increase over the 26,479 homes produced during the same period in 2021.”
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/manufactured-home-production-growth-continues-in-march-2022/
On April 4, 2022 per MHARR: “…HUD Code manufactured housing industry year-over-year production increased in February 2022. Just-released statistics indicate that HUD Code manufacturers produced 9,281 homes in February 2022, a 16% increase over the 7,995 new HUD Code homes produced during February 2021. Cumulative production for 2022 now totals 18,391 homes, an 11.6% increase over the 16,471 homes produced during the same period in 2021.”
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/mharr-news-manufactured-housing-production-increases-continue-in-february-2022/
On March 3, 2022 per MHARR: “…according to official statistics compiled on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), HUD Code manufactured housing industry year-over-year production increased in January 2022. Just-released statistics indicate that HUD Code manufacturers produced 9,110 homes in January 2022, a 7.5% increase over the 8,476 new HUD Code homes produced during January 2021.”
https://manufacturedhousingassociationregulatoryreform.org/manufactured-housing-industry-production-increases-to-begin-2022/
