Techmetics Robotics and Lovell Government Services Announce Partnership to Bring Robotic Support to Federal Healthcare
This partnership grants US government customers access to Techmetics' fleet of valuable robots.
We are thrilled to be adding Techmetics to Lovell's portfolio of Autonomous Mobile Robots to the Federal Government. ”PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell Government Services is proud to announce a partnership with Techmetics Robotics, the pioneer in Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) solutions for service industries such as Healthcare, Assisted Living, Hospitality, Casino, and Retail industries. With this partnership, federal customers, such as the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs, will be able to find Techmetics' fleet of robots on government contract vehicles through a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). This development is significant as it helps streamline the acquisition experience for government customers and helps government entities meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.
— Chris Lovell, Chief Executive Officer, Lovell Government Services
Techmetics Robotics has created safe and powerful autonomous technologies that can work in both public spaces and dynamic environments. Their fleet is particularly valuable to the healthcare industry, reliably serving multiple roles such as secure medication and sample delivery, hospital disinfection, linen delivery, meal delivery, and waste disposal. In addition, this helpful technology is durable and accessible, requiring minimal training and setup. As a result, introducing AMR will help ease the burden of staffing, especially in high turnover environments.
Lovell is an SDVOSB vendor specializing in optimizing government sales and winning contract awards. With this partnership, Techmetics Robotics will be added to various government contract vehicles, making the robots more accessible to all government organizations, such as the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Department of Defense (DoD). Techmetics Robotics has already been approved for the Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), contract number V797D – 50450 and is pending addition to the Defense Logistics Agency's Electronic Catalog (ECAT).
“Lovell is one of the Most Trusted and Reputed Partners in Government Services. With Lovell, Techmetics Robotics gains a partner with a full spectrum of government organizations such as the VA, the DoD, and various other government contract vehicles that expand federal government reach and scale. We are excited to partner with Lovell to grow our business in government sectors,” Mathan Muthupillai, Chief Executive Officer, Techmetics Robotics.
"We are thrilled to be adding Techmetics to Lovell's portfolio of Autonomous Mobile Robots to the Federal Government. Placing these products on contract vehicles will make this useful technology much more accessible to government customers than ever before," Chris Lovell, Chief Executive Officer, Lovell Government Services.
About Techmetics Robotics
Techmetics Robotics, Founded in 2012, is a Pioneer in Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) Manufacturing. With its Techi and TRV series of Robots, a product line of Ten different Mobile Robot Models and Customized Solutions, Techmetics Robotics provides End-to-End Autonomous Delivery Solutions to its Worldwide Customer Base. Hundreds of Techmetics Mobile Robots are deployed in Hospitals, Assisted Living, other Healthcare, Federal Facilities and the fleet is growing worldwide. The Company operates under the philosophy: “Produce the Best possible Robots - Built to Last, Rigorously Tested, and Ready for Service - Remaining Dynamic while doing so.” Learn more at https://www.techmetics-group.com
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services Inc. was founded by Chris Lovell, Major USMC Retired, in 2013 out of a desire to continue to serve by providing specialty Medical and Surgical Resources to the Veterans Administration Hospital System and the US Military Medical Networks. Having served for over 24 years, Chris also wanted to ensure America's Warfighters had access to the most advanced lifesaving resources available on and off the battlefield. Lovell partners with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and Military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts. Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
Mia McCann
Lovell Government Services
+1 8504663119
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn