The Texas Gold Rush: How An Antiques Fair, Pandemic, and Technology has Fueled a Land Grab in Texas
"The Coolest of Country Towns"
Round Top is the Coolest of Country Towns”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It wasn’t that long ago that some of Texas’ most quaint country towns were sleepy communities. Boasting more cattle and critters than folks. Fast forward and Round Top, Brenham, Chappell Hill, and Navasota are booming with both the super stylish, Gucci-boho, Stetson-wearing shoppers at the twice-annual Round Top Antique Show to serious investors flying in on shiny new Gulfstreams to Brenham Municipal Airport. And many have one thing on their mind – buying a piece of the country to hang their hat. This goes for the serious ranch buyers to weekenders looking for a smaller parcel to escape big city living. Everyone is buying and it's more frantic than a calf scramble when land pops up for sale.
— says broker Sissy Lappin whose family date back to the area from 1800s.
What’s being called, The Hamptons to Houston – Round Top has become the chicest outpost west of the Mississippi. The Round Top Antiques Show once a Hodge podge of “antiques” in a barn has become the haunt of serious collectors and designers featured in Architectural Digest. A who’s who of designers including Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Rachell Ashwell, Joanna Gaines, and their acolytes flock to the area every fall and spring wearing designer cowboy boots and hats. And then there are shoppers including Gwen Stefanie, and Camila Mc McConaughey to name drop a few. The town has boomed in the past 5 years and has new shops, restaurants, wine bars, and a number of hip, boutique hotels.
“Round Top is the Coolest of Country Towns,” says broker Sissy Lappin whose family date back to the area from 1800s. Lappin who owns the very successful Lappin Properties is a partner of and marketing a new luxe development, Round Top Springs just six minutes from downtown Round Top and a little over an hour from Houston and Austin. Round Top Spring sits on 135 acres of pristine farmland that has been largely untouched for more than 50 years. It will contain up to 16 single-family custom homes priced from $2.9M. The homes will average 3,600+ square feet and feature expansive porches, large open concept, gourmet kitchens, 3-4 bedrooms, bunkroom, fire pit, and designer finishes. Award-winning designer, Talbot Cooley is doing the interior finishes. A common entertainment area will include a pool and pickleball court.
Home sites range from 5-10 acres and have been cleared by using Hydro-Mulching, a land-enhancing process of clearing that creates a layer of organic materials that break down and nourish the soil to leave a respected, healthy environment. The developers are keen on maintaining the property's natural assets and creating the best views for each home site.
“In the past year the price of land has tripled in the area,” said Lappin. “They aren't making any more land. And wealthy ranch owners in the area-don't sell. They know it is the safest place to park money! Demand and scarcity are going to keep driving prices and interest.”
If Round Top attracts the chic set, neighboring Chappell Hill, Brenham, and Navasota are also HOT. Located within an hour of Houston the area with it pastoral rolling hills and proximity to good medical care, good schools, restaurants, shopping, and the Brenham airport, with a 6,000-foot landing strip that can accommodate large private aircraft, is on fire. With sales of large ranches and home sites with acreage.
Rick Doak of Republic Ranches, a veteran to land sales in Texas and, who lives in Chappell Hill, sums up the new land rush as such, “This is about people wanting to get out of the city. They want the safety of the country with all the best that goes with it. These are sophisticated people that want a laid-back lifestyle. What made this happen is also the result of the pandemic. People got used to working remotely and liked it. All they need is high-speed internet. Technology has set a torch to sales out here.” Republic Ranches, an elite farm and ranch and rural properties brokerage firm with over $ 3 billion in sales, reported $ 1 billion in 2021.
Doak has two residential developments. The Reserve at Chappell Hill and Sunset Hills Estates. The Reserve just 5.9 miles north of Chappell Hill on Texas FM 1155, offers 35 premier home sites ranging from 2 to 4 acres, with rolling terrain, underground electricity, high-speed internet, paved roads, and abundant wildlife. Priced from $139,950 to $261,1750. One lot comprising just over 15 acres is priced at $ 1 million.
Sunset Hills carved out of 100 acres is conveniently situated just two minutes from downtown Chappell Hill. 34 exclusive homesites with beautiful rolling hills, breathtaking sunsets, and majestic pecans and hardwoods. The estate size lots range from 2-4 acres with premier lots featuring ponds and start at $177,000 to $413,000.
“A few years back you could buy land in the area for $25,000 - $30,000 and acre,” said Doak. “Now its $80,00 to $100,00 and climbing. While quite a few are second homes – many of these people are CEOs and owners of major companies. But they are out here more than in town. It’s because of WIFI. They don’t need to be at the office. They can enjoy freedom here which is hard to forget. And there is really everything they need. You can eat well and when the local ACE Hardware in Navasota sells Subzero refrigerators and Wolf ranges – well cooking at home isn’t so bad either.
Melissa Stevens
Stevens Group
+1 713-419-0000
Melissa@stevensgrouppr.com