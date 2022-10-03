Four Apply For Circuit Court Vacancy In The 20th Judicial District

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider four applicants for the circuit court vacancy in the 20th judicial district, which includes Davidson County. This vacancy was created by the passing of the Honorable Philip E. Smith on September 4, 2022.

The applicants are:

Tusca R.S. Alexis

Audrey Lee Anderson

Stanley A. Kweller

Stephanie J. Williams

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 18 at 9 a.m. CDT to interview the candidates. The hearing will be held in Senate Room I located at the Cordell Hull Building, 425 Rep. John Lewis Way N, Nashville. Any member of the public may attend the hearing to express, orally or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the judicial vacancy. If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, have questions, or need additional information, please contact Rachel Harmon at the Administrative Office of the Courts at 615- 741-2687.

The Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.