Nevada Consumers encouraged to view and compare health insurance plans and rates for plan year 2023

Carson City, NV – In preparation for Open Enrollment next month, the Nevada Division of Insurance has made public the approved health insurance rates for consumers who shop on the individual health insurance market, both on and off the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange), which is the state agency that oversees and connects eligible Nevada residents to affordable health and dental plans through Nevada Health Link.

“The Division diligently worked to review the carrier submissions for plan year 2023 and now offers consumers the ability to review the products and pricing for the upcoming plan year,” said Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson. “By taking advantage of this opportunity to window shop, Nevada consumers have the opportunity to review their current plan against the other available plans to make early and informed decisions on which health coverage plan best fits their needs and the needs of their families.”

Overall, for Plan Year 2023 consumers can choose from a total of 10 insurance companies offering as many as 221 plans in the individual health insurance market in Nevada. The approved average rate increase in the individual market, both on and off the Exchange, is 9.0 percent.

On- Exchange:

The average approved rate increase for health plans sold through Nevada Health Link is 9.2 percent. Seven insurance companies will be offering up to 163 health plans. Those insurers include:

Friday Health Plan

HMO Nevada

Health Plan of Nevada

Selecthealth

SilverSummit

Aetna Health

Hometown Health Plan

Off Exchange:

Consumers are encouraged to first shop with Nevada Health Link to find out if they are eligible for subsidies, because Nevada Health Link is the only entity that offers federal financial assistance (subsidies) for affordable health insurance. However, consumers can also view plans offered outside of the Exchange should they not qualify for subsidies or wish to see other options.

The average approved rate increase for off Exchange is 7.4 percent. Nine insurance companies will be offering up to 58 individual health plans from which consumers can choose. Those insurers include:

Friday Health Plan

Hometown Health Plan

Health Plan of Nevada

Hometown Health Providers

Rocky Mountain

SelectHealth

Sierra Health & Life

SilverSummit

Aetna Health

There are several ways consumers can view what their options are before Open Enrollment begins. Nevada Health Link offers a “window shop” period starting, October 1, 2022. According to Nevada Health Link window shopping allows consumers the opportunity to get a first glimpse of all 2023 health and dental plans, including details about monthly premiums, deductibles as well as obtain a general idea of how much financial assistance they may be eligible. For more information visit Nevada Health Link at https://www.nevadahealthlink.com/.

Otherwise, consumers shopping off-exchange can view approved rates and plan information by visiting the Division’s website at www.doi.nv.gov, clicking on “Health Insurance Rates” from the main navigation menu, from the “Health Insurance Rate Review” page, click on “Search for Health Insurance Rates.”

Rates are displayed by age and county and are for non-smokers. The search results are displayed and then sortable by plan name, carrier name, metal tier, and whether the product is offered on or off the Exchange. This allows the search to be limited for quicker focused results.

The Division also encourages consumers to follow the Division’s Facebook and Twitter accounts beginning in October where it will be breaking down important information for consumer to help them shop for health insurance.

Open Enrollment begins November 1, 2022, through January 15, 2023.

About the Nevada Division of Insurance

The State of Nevada Division of Insurance, a Division of the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, protects the rights of Nevada consumers and regulates Nevada’s $20 billion insurance industry. The Division of Insurance has offices in Carson City and Las Vegas. In 2021, the Division investigated 2,288 consumer complaints, answered 10,200 inquiries, and recovered $3.3 million on behalf of consumers. For more information about the Division of Insurance, visit DOI.NV.GOV.

