Government Proclaims October as Inclusion Month

CANADA, October 3 - Released on October 3, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed October as Inclusion Month in Saskatchewan.

Inclusion Month is an opportunity to celebrate the positive difference inclusion has made in the lives of people with disabilities and the contributions people with disabilities make in their communities. It also is an opportunity to acknowledge the important work that staff and volunteers of Inclusion Saskatchewan do.

"This month we are celebrating the journey of inclusion our province has been on," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "Whether it is investing in residential and community supports, or working to create Saskatchewan's first accessibility legislation, we want to ensure people with disabilities in our province can fully participate and feel included in their communities."

For more than 60 years, Inclusion Saskatchewan, formerly the Saskatchewan Association for Community Living, has aimed to ensure people with intellectual disabilities are valued, supported and included, having opportunities to make choices in all aspects of their life. Inclusion Saskatchewan directly supports more than 2,900 people every year in 13 communities across Saskatchewan.

"We are thrilled that October has once again been proclaimed Inclusion Month in Saskatchewan," Inclusion Saskatchewan President Bluesette Campbell said. "We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the positive impact that full community inclusion has on individuals living with intellectual disabilities and their families."

Saskatchewan residents and communities are encouraged to share their accomplishments and stories surrounding disability using the hashtag #SKDisability.

For more information about the supports and services that Inclusion Saskatchewan provides, please visit www.inclusionsk.com.

