Turbomolecular Pumps Market Size, Industry Share, Analysis and Research 2022-2027

Global turbomolecular pumps market reached US$ 1.22 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 1.80 Bn by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.50% (2022-2027).

The latest research study by IMARC Group, finds that the global turbomolecular pumps market reached a value of US$ 1.22 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1.80 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.50% during 2022-2027.

Industry Definition and Application:

Turbomolecular pumps (TMPs) refer to the kinetic vacuum pumps comprised of a fast-spinning rotor, turbine, and stationary stator discs with gas conveying channels. They have minimal maintenance requirements and provide low vibration, as well as a hydrocarbon-free operation. In addition to this, turbomolecular pumps are extremely easy to function and can be highly compact when combined with a dry primary pump. Consequently, they are extensively utilized in ultra-high vacuum applications, including analytical instruments and harsh industrial environments wherein the pumps are needed for handling critical process conditions or corrosive gases.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing demand for semiconductor equipment in the manufacturing of consumer electronics, such as laptops, tablets, smartphones, etc., is primarily driving the turbomolecular pumps market. Additionally, TMPs create a vacuum environment that is indispensable in the fabrication of solar cells. This, along with the growing adoption of silicon wafers in automatic braking systems, adaptive cruise control, touch-free human-machine interfaces in automobiles, etc., is also catalyzing the market growth.

Moreover, the rising utilization of turbomolecular pumps in R&D activities of nuclear fusion is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the inflating popularity of focused ion-beam systems, electron microscopes, surface analysis systems, etc., is augmenting the global market. Furthermore, the introduction of smart onboard controllers that can monitor and control valves and gauges within an automated vacuum system is anticipated to fuel the turbomolecular pumps market over the forecasted period.

Global Turbomolecular Pumps Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these top key players include:

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Atlas Copco

• Busch LLC

• Ebara Corporation

• Elettrorava S.r.l.

• FMG Enterprises Inc.

• Ingersoll Rand Inc.

• KYKY Technology Co. Ltd.

• Osaka Vacuum Ltd.

• Shimadzu Corporation

• ULVAC Inc.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product and application.

Breakup by Product:

• Magnetically Levitated

• Oil Lubricated

• Hybrid

Breakup by Application:

• Analytical Instrumentation

• Semiconductor

• Research and Development (R&D)

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

