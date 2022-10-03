Submit Release
Food Lion Recalls Taste of Inspirations Double Creme Brie Cheese Wedge

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion is recalling Taste of Inspirations Double Creme Brie Cheese Wedge after being alerted by manufacturer Old Europe Cheese, Inc. that the product could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. This is part of a broader recall.

The affected product’s UPC# is 72543999972, and it could have been purchased between Aug. 3, 2022 – Sept. 30, 2022, at all Food Lion stores. The product has a “Best By” date ranging from Sept. 28, 2022 – Dec. 14, 2022.

Customers who purchased the affected product should not consume it and may return it to their local Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price in accordance with Food Lion’s “Double Your Money Back Guarantee.”

About Food Lion
Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations
  704-245-3317
  publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com


