Presidential Silver Medal Honoring Franklin Pierce Available on October 3

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Franklin Pierce Presidential Silver Medal became available for purchase directly from the United States Mint (Mint) starting on October 3 at noon ET. Pierce was the nation’s 14th President, serving from March 4, 1853, to March 3, 1857.

The Department of the Treasury has a long-standing tradition of honoring each President of the United States with an official bronze medal struck by the Mint. The Mint is now replicating this series of medals in 99.9 percent fine silver, each measuring 1.598 inches in diameter.

The obverse (heads) design is by sculptor Salathiel Ellis and depicts a portrait of Franklin Pierce with the inscriptions “FRANKLIN PIERCE,” “PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,” and “1853.”

The reverse (tails), created by artist Joseph Willson, depicts a farmer, leaning upon a plow, and conversing with an Indian Chief, an American flag in the background, and above it is inscribed “LABOR,” “VIRTUE,” and “HONOR.” At the base “J.WILLSON” is inscribed.

Each medal is encapsulated and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The Franklin Pierce Presidential Silver Medal is priced at $65. To place an order, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/franklin-pierce-presidential-silver-medal-S814.html/ (product code S814), or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468).

To view additional medals in this series, visit: https://catalog.usmint.gov/medals/presidential/silver-presidential-medals/.

Presidential Silver Medals are also available for purchase via the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Subscriptions work like a magazine subscription. Once subscribed, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your subscription or the series concludes. Visit the catalog site to learn more.

The Presidential Silver Medals are available at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and from the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, DC, 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220. Please visit the Denver Mint or Philadelphia Mint websites for information on the operating status of those sales centers. Sales centers will be closed when the COVID-19 community level is HIGH to ensure the health and safety of our employees and the public.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of October 3, 2022, at noon EDT.

Please use the Mint’s catalog site at https://catalog.usmint.gov/ as your primary source of the most current information on products and services, or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468).

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/learn/coin-and-medal-programs/medals/presidential for information about the Presidential Medals Series.

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/about for information about the United States Mint.

Visit and subscribe to the United States Mint’s YouTube channel to view videos about the United States Mint.

Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/email-signup to subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and our monthly educational newsletter, Lessons That Make Cents.

Sign up for RSS Feeds from the United States Mint and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.

###

Office of Corporate Communications United States Mint (202) 354-7222 inquiries@usmint.treas.gov