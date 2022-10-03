Verizon providing free charging/wifi to residents impacted by Hurricane Ian

Wireless Emergency Communications Centers deployed to help storm victims stay connected

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help victims of Hurricane Ian stay connected to family, friends and other important contacts, Wireless Emergency Communication Centers (WECC) have been deployed by Verizon in areas of Southwestern Florida impacted by the storm.



Wireless Emergency Communication Centers are generator-powered mobile units that have device charging and computer workstations, along with wireless phones, tablets and other devices to contact friends, family and other important contacts over Verizon’s network. WECCs have been deployed to the following locations:

Port Charlotte Town Center Mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL (open daily 10:00am - 6:00pm)

2525 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach, FL (open beginning Oct 4. 8:00am - 5:00pm)

The WECCs will be open daily with teams of technicians available to troubleshoot and charge up wireless phone batteries that survived the storm and/or have lost power and will provide wifi to help any customer of any carrier stay connected.

“Many Southwest Florida residents have been completely cut off from their loved ones and other important contacts such as their insurance companies, so the ability to make a call is invaluable,” said Shawn Alexander, Consumer Vice President for Verizon. “We’re proud to be able to support the community during this difficult time.”

For ongoing updates about Verizon’s recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian, visit the Verizon Hurricane Ian Response page.

For more information about Verizon’s ongoing response to Hurricane Ian, visit the Verizon Emergency Resource Center .

