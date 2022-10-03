St. Lucia Water Ferry & Airport Transfer Service is Much More than Just a Simple Boat Ride

/EIN News/ -- Rodney Bay, Gros Islet, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



FunToSee Island is St. Lucia’s highest-rated airport transfer providing exquisite ferry service between Hewanorra Airport and the luxury resorts along the Caribbean coast of the island. But those that run the operation and the crew say that their St. Lucia water ferry & airport transfer service is much more than just a ride. It’s something that every guest that comes to see this beautiful island should partake in at least one way between Hewanorra Airport and their accommodation. That’s because their Five Star Rated Crew makes the ride a fun and entertaining experience. More about this luxury ferry airport transportation service can be read about here at https://funtoseeisland.com/st-lucia-airport-transfer-shuttle/.

FunToSee Island Ferry’s spokesperson and Co-Founder, Mike S., says, “Your vacation in Saint Lucia begins five minutes from Hewanorra Airport via an air-conditioned vehicle that brings you right to our luxurious boat. Here you are greeted and seated either in the comfortable air-conditioned Cabin or Cabin Booth seats, or on the gorgeous Open Air Upper Deck. The Upper Deck has a hard top for protection from the sun, but open sides (with roll down clear vinyl windows in case of pop-up showers). The trip lasts between 90 minutes to 2 hours while you enjoy a breathtaking view of the amazing turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea and the exotic coast of Saint Lucia.”

Mike went on to say that they are St. Lucia's first and only water ferry service between Hewanorra Airport and the exquisite resorts along the coast - including Jade Mountain, Sugar Beach, Soufriere, Marigot Bay, Pointe Seraphine (Castries) and Rodney Bay / Cap Estate. All Guests of this luxurious water transfer service enjoy complimentary wine, beer, champagne, soft drinks and tasty snacks along with an amazing scenic experience with spectacular views of St. Lucia. Views that simply cannot be properly experienced except when seen from a boat on the water. He added that their ferry crews liven up the ride by playing Island vibe background music and sharing interesting history and stories about various towns and villages you pass along the way. This makes that Ferry ride like a tour, excursion and transfer all in one!

The Ferry’s Co-Founder also stated that most guests enjoy the trip so much that they often book a seat with them for their return trip to the airport. He’s quick to point out that the traditional way of traversing the island is by car or bus along hot, dusty, winding, and very congested roads. The trip by ground takes about the same amount of time as the ferry, so it’s understandable why more and more people are refusing to put themselves through that when they can catch a cool breeze on the water and see some spectacular views at the same time.

TripAdvisor Reviews of the FunToSee Island Water Ferry experience are outstanding at 99% Five Star (two are Four Star, nothing less!):

Kathleen B. stated, “This is a Must do! You won't regret it. I took the ferry both ways. It's not a "ferry" it's a super fun, friendly, comfortable boat that takes you from the south airport to your resort. It takes around an hour and a half--which is at least as long as it would take by car, on very winding roads in bad traffic all up the island. Do yourself a favor and pay a little more to enjoy a stunning boat ride with views all along the entire coast. The guys who staff the boat are incredibly warm and fun, and they've got drinks, snacks, and music. Highly recommend!”

Haley F. proclaimed, “Amazing way to start and/or end your trip! We took the ferry ride from our resort to the airport, and it was amazing! The tour guides made sure we had snacks and drinks throughout the whole trip. They showed us their favorite places on the island, where celebrities have houses, and talked about some of the island's history along the way. 10/10 recommend!”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JkDr1WnUUFs

The ferry’s Co-Founder also talked about how their ferry is no ordinary boat. It’s a mid-size ferry that not only features the above-mentioned air-conditioned cabin and open-air deck, but also has top-of-the-line amenities, the latest all-weather navigational equipment, and different-sized life jackets as safety is always a priority with the crew. Mike invites those that are interested in experiencing this fabulous time between the Airport and their accommodations on the west or northwest side of the island on FunToSee Island Ferry along with their Five Star Rated crew to visit their website for more details on how to book a seat. That website can be viewed here at https://funtoseeisland.com.

###

For more information about FunToSee Island Water Ferry, contact the company here:



FunToSee Island Water Ferry

Mike S.

758-729-9589

office@funtoseeisland.com

Rodney Bay Marina

Rodney Bay, St. Lucia

Mike S.