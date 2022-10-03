Choice Health at Home Announces Acquisition of Instant Care of Arizona

Choice Health at Home

/EIN News/ -- TYLER, Texas, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choice Health at Home, LLC "Choice", the Texas-based multi-state provider of home health, hospice, private duty, and rehabilitation services, announced today the acquisition of Instant Care of Arizona. The addition of this business, one of the largest of its kind in the state, not only launches the company into Arizona, but also into attendant and personal care services.

David Jackson, Founder and CEO of Choice Health at Home, commented on the transaction, "The acquisition of Instant Care of Arizona, and entry into this segment, aligns with our mission at Choice. The business has a great leadership team, and the services they provide truly enhance the life of each client."

The transaction marks Choice's second in 2022 following a very busy 2021. The company executed on 10 transactions last year within the home health and hospice space further developing their Southwestern U.S. footprint. Company leadership has been vocal regarding the strategy of providing a more comprehensive solution for post-acute care at home in all service locations.

Trina Lanier, President of Choice and Co-founder of the hospice and home health service lines, emphasized this point and how this transaction complemented the strategy: "Our journey at Choice has always been about creating a continuum of care in the home. This is a great step and one that establishes an excellent start in the state of Arizona."

Oliver Fultz who, following a decade in leadership with Instant Care, joins Choice as Regional Vice President of Operations commented further, "At Choice the mission is to enhance the life of every person we serve through the pursuit of excellent care." This aligns so well with the services and mindset of Instant Care. I am looking forward to continued growth and expansion throughout Choice footprint with this goal in mind.

Jackson closed the announcement with comments regarding Fultz and further expansion "We see this service (personal care) as very supportive of home health and hospice. To that end we are expanding private duty within the state of Texas to meet similar needs in that state. We will continue to look for quality businesses in the home health, attendant services, private duty, and hospice space."

About Choice Health at Home

Choice corporate headquarters are located in Tyler, TX, and the company currently operates in Texas, Louisiana, Kansas, and Oklahoma. Choice was founded in 2008 as a rehabilitation service provider, entered home health in late 2012, and launched their hospice segment in 2018. In 2020, Choice partnered with Trive Capital and Coltala Holdings in a shared vision of expansion for the post-acute company. For more information on Choice, please visit choicehealthathome.com. Trina Lanier, trina.lanier@choicehealthathome.com

http://ChoiceHealthAtHome.com

