Mosquito Repellent Market Size is Expected to Rise $6.0 Billion by 2027, Growing At a CAGR of 5.6% From 2020-2027

Mosquito Repellent Market

According to a new report, The global mosquito repellent market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region.

Increasing in developing markets, owing to factors such as rise in literacy levels and increase in awareness campaigns run by government and players operating in the industry.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Mosquito Repellent Market by Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,”. The global mosquito repellent market size was valued at $4.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in incidences of mosquito borne diseases, increase in health concerns and literacy levels, and cost efficiency of mosquito repellent products drive the growth of the global mosquito repellent market. However, fake mosquito repellents flooded in the city markets hinders the market growth. On the other hand, increase in the demand of herb-based repellents, aggressive marketing, and positioning strategies are anticipated to offer new opportunities in the coming years.

In recent years, the demand for mosquito repellents has increased due to rise in incidences of mosquito borne diseases, such as zika virus, malaria, dengue, west Nile fever, and others in countries such as Europe, Asia, and North America. The impact of mosquito borne diseases is expected to increase in the coming years, owing to increase in population of mosquitoes and transmission of virus from pregnant ladies to their children. Various key market players coupled with NGOs and local governments have participated to improve the level of awareness among people residing in urban and rural areas against different mosquito borne diseases. This is expected to drive the mosquito repellent market growth globally.

Based on distribution channel, the independent storessegment contributed to the highest market share with more than two-fifthof the global mosquito repellent market in 2019, and is estimatedto maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Independent stores provide flexible and reliable options to customers which helps to drive the growth of this segment. However, the online sales channel segment is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed toincrease in penetration of various online portals in developing regions and rise in number of offers or discounts to attract the consumer.

Based on product type, the spraysegment accounted for more than one-third of the global mosquito repellent market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due tohigh-performance efficiency of spray.However, the vaporizeris estimated toportray the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027. The vaporizers are smoke free, cost-effective, and can work indoorswhich drive the growth of the segment.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific accounted for around 48.8% mosquito repellentmarket share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The key players operating in the mosquito repellent industry include S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Sawyer Products, Inc., Coghlan's Ltd., Dabur International Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Himalaya Herbals, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

