No Mama Left Behind: Combining Humor and Expertise to Educate Women

Dr. Marcy Crouch, PT, DPT, WCS, and Alyson Hempsey, MSW, are on a mission to educate women about birth, postpartum recovery, and mental health.
“Women should never feel ashamed about their mind and body, ever, and especially not during a vulnerable time such as the postpartum period”.”AUBURN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many moms out there, time is something they wished they had more of. Dubbed, “the podcast for moms who don’t have time for podcasts,” No Mama Left Behind: The Podcast is a must-listen for all moms at any stage of motherhood. Both experts in their fields, Dr. Marcy Crouch and Alyson Hempsey, MSW, combine humor along with their own expertise in an effort to educate and empower women from all walks of life.
“We love reading reviews from our listeners,” Dr. Marcy said. “And, what we have learned over time is that our audience isn’t just new moms. We’ve heard from listeners who are grandparents, or college-aged who just want to learn more about their bodies, and some listeners who are not mothers themselves tune in just to be able to support the moms in their lives.”
The reviews speak for themselves. “Your new best friends,” and “topics every mom should know about” are just a few of the titles listeners use to describe the podcast.
“So many of our listeners have told us that they binge-listened to our episodes as soon as they came across the podcast,” said Alyson Hempsey. “It means a lot to us to be able to help our listeners.”
Making Moms Laugh
As moms themselves, both Dr. Marcy and Alyson know how important it is to take care of your mental health during motherhood. Alyson, who is a motherhood-wellness expert and coach said that, “laughing really is some of the best medicine out there.” And, with episode titles such as, “How not to lose your sh*t when your kid loses theirs,” and “No, that knife isn’t going to fly off the counter and hurt your baby,” they are able to discuss serious topics in a way that are relatable to women and mothers.
Creating a Safe Space
On No Mama Left Behind The Podcast, Dr. Marcy and Alyson talk in depth about common postpartum topics including intimacy pain, pelvic floor issues, and signs of postpartum mental health issues.
Through their podcast, Dr. Marcy and Alyson have connected with many women and mothers who are too embarrassed to discuss issues they are experiencing. Since the hosts talk so openly and freely about topics like constipation, hemorrhoids, and other “taboo” issues, their listeners feel like they can connect and reach out to them.
“If a woman or mom sends us a question, we try to answer it as soon as possible,” Dr. Marcy said. “That is why we do what we do—so that no woman or mom feels left behind.”
“I hear from so many of my clients that they were too embarrassed to mention the issues they were experiencing to their provider,” Alyson said. “Women should never feel ashamed about their mind and body, ever, and especially not during a vulnerable time such as the postpartum period”.
The hosts strive to talk about the “things no one wants to talk about” on their show. “We talk about it ALL,” said Dr. Marcy. “Nothing is off the table on our show.”
Empowering through Laughter
In addition to the podcast, both women have active social media profiles and a series of engaging and comedic videos on their respective Instagram accounts, @TheDownThereDoc and @TheHonestPeach, where they have amassed more than 25 million views.
“We love that we can take a common postpartum issue, like peeing when you sneeze, and turn it into something funny to get the bigger message across…that just because something is common, doesn’t mean it’s normal,” said Alyson.
Next Steps for Mamas
Women interested in learning more about mental and pelvic floor health have allies in Dr. Marcy and Alyson. “If we can heal the moms, we can heal the world,” said Alyson. Together they have created a community where mothers can come together to share their experiences, ask questions without judgment, so that they can feel prepared and empowered during pregnancy, postpartum, and beyond.
