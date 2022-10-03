Kolitch Romano and Dascenzo Gates IP Law Merge
KRDG Combines Deep Patent and Trademark Expertise with IP Litigation and EnforcementPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kolitch Romano and Dascenzo Gates IP Law have merged to form a new intellectual property law firm, Kolitch Romano Dascenzo Gates LLC (KRDG). Based in Portland, Oregon, and serving a nationwide and international client base, KRDG specializes in strategic protection, monetization, and enforcement of patent, trademark, copyright, and trade secret rights.
The founders of KRDG have known each other and worked together for more than 15 years. Together, the KRDG team has over 70 years of intellectual property law experience. The merger provides both firms with an even deeper bench of trademark and utility and design patent expertise, along with expanded litigation and enforcement capabilities.
“It’s an exciting time for our firm,” says Shawn Kolitch, founder of Kolitch Romano. “We launched Kolitch Romano just four years ago, and in that time, we have grown to the point where this merger is a natural next step to expand our technical and patent capabilities. Our firms have always had a mutual admiration and respect for each other. We’ve seen for ourselves the quality of Dascenzo Gates IP Law’s work and their attention to detail. Just as importantly, their values align perfectly with ours.”
“Kolitch Romano is highly regarded by IP practitioners around the world,” said David D’Ascenzo of Dascenzo Gates IP Law. “They bring expertise in litigation and enforcement along with technical, trademark, and design expertise that complements our team. We share their commitment not only to a collaborative and client-centered focus, but also to a workplace where every member of the team is valued.”
Kolitch Romano brings to the merger attorneys Shawn Kolitch, T.J. Romano, Dave Bourgeau, Kimberly Fisher, and Amber Sun. Shawn Kolitch focuses on intellectual property litigation, opinion work, and patent prosecution strategy relating to high-tech industries and emerging technologies. T.J. Romano addresses intellectual property strategic counseling and litigation, and trademark and “look and feel” protection. Dave Bourgeau is an experienced patent attorney who handles complex strategy, patent prosecution, and portfolio management for clients. Kimberly Fisher works in brand and design protection. Amber Sun is a native Chinese speaker who manages U.S. patent portfolios for Chinese companies.
Dascenzo Gates IP Law brings to the merger attorneys David D’Ascenzo, Ian Gates, and Amy Graveline. David D’Ascenzo has more than twenty-five years of experience as an intellectual property attorney and manages a full spectrum of international and domestic patent, design, and trademark protection and strategic counseling. Ian Gates similarly deals with a wide variety of patent and trademark matters for domestic and international clients spanning many industries. Amy Graveline has a background in electrical and computer engineering and biomedical and health engineering. Like all KRDG’s attorneys, she is most proud of her ability to explain complicated trademark and patent concepts in understandable ways.
KRDG’s registered patent agents include Erin Mondloch, Ph.D., Larry Bailey, Ph.D., and Emile DeLuca, M.Sc. Combined, the KRDG team includes just under thirty employees.
The Kolitch Romano Dascenzo Gates firm will be moving into the historic American Bank Building in the heart of downtown Portland facing Pioneer Courthouse Square. While KRDG’s 11,000 square foot office space is being renovated, the firm is located at 1000 SW Broadway, Suite 1555 in downtown Portland.
About Kolitch Romano Dascenzo Gates LLC
Kolitch Romano Dascenzo Gates LLC is an intellectual property law firm based in Portland, Oregon, dedicated to protecting and defending patent, trademark, copyright, and trade secret rights in a wide array of technology areas and industries both domestically and internationally. KRDG’s team of attorneys are all licensed as patent attorneys to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The firm assists clients ranging in size from small and startup businesses to large, publicly traded companies, giving each client individual attention and strategic counseling tailored to its business needs. KRDG is committed to creating a work environment that values all team members’ contributions in the workplace and in their communities and families.
