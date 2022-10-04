Zipteams launches an AI-powered direct-to-customer sales widget for websites

Zip Connect - Embeddable Smart Meeting Rooms for Websites

Zipteams, a conversational intelligence-powered sales SaaS platform has launched Zip Connect, an embeddable smart meeting room for websites.

With Zip Connect, we want to enable direct-to-customer communication channels for sales teams to attend to customers exactly when they need assistance and disrupt website conversions significantly.” — Siddhartha Srivastava, Founder & CEO

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zipteams, a conversational intelligence-powered virtual selling SaaS platform has launched Zip Connect, an embeddable meeting room for websites.

Zip Connect gets easily embedded in an organization's customer workflows on the website, CRMs & other customer-facing applications and enables sales & customer success teams to connect with customers right when they need assistance. The widget is intelligent to identify customers' need for assistance on the websites and connects the customer to a sales rep immediately. Companies can customize their own flow of asking qualification questions and taking relevant details from a website visitor before connecting the prospect to the right sales rep.

By ensuring that high-intent website visitors are able to talk to sales reps instantly, Zip Connect can significantly improve the marketing ROI by building a warm lead funnel and improving sales conversions.

The widget is powered with WebRTC and allows both audio and video calls with a customer including screen sharing, white-boarding, and other conferencing features that makes it easy for a sales rep to provide a great experience to the customers and address all their questions right when they have them. This significantly impacts the customer's propensity to go for the purchase immediately or have a solid understanding of the product proposition when they have taken the time to visit your website.

Zip Connect is a disruptive way of emulating what happens in a physical store. A sales rep is always ready to meet a customer who needs assistance in a store, similarly, Zip Connect allows inside sales teams to be ready to meet the customers when they are visiting the website and attend to them when they are in need. With buying journeys evolving, customers are looking to do a self-discovery first and then talk to someone instantly when they have questions or need assistance. This is the only time when a customer is really engaged with your product or service, so having your best sales rep attend to the customer instantly will make sure that the customer is fully satisfied with his experience when they are spending time visiting your website.

On the sales rep side, Zip Connect ensures that the sales rep has all the necessary information to speak to the customer very contextually. It collects information from the web, CRMs & other tools to provide sales teams with a real-time sales playbook environment that guides them with contextual information to talk to customers intelligently and convert them faster.

The meeting rooms are also enabled with call recording and transcription that ensures that all customer call history is available in one place. It also integrates back into the CRM to pass the relevant information about the customer.

Integrating Zip Connect on websites is a minutes affair. Simply, get the embeddable code from zipteams.com and add it to your website headers or menus in your brand colors. The sales teams on the other side, can signup on app.zipteams.com to activate their profiles and start talking to customers instantly.

For more information or a demo, please reach out to us at zipteams.com.

Zipteams Smart Meeting Room