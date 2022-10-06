AUTO EXTRA SPORTS PLUS launches its multiplatform GOLDEN GUIDE TO QATAR SOCCER WORLD CUP, Collector’s Edition
QATAR SOCCER WORLD CUP is scheduled to take place this November. We will do exclusive coverage daily in all our print media, online web and multiplatforms.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Its contents are written by top award-winning journalists and editors who have been covering FIFA soccer more than 40 years. Also, FIFA and UEFA licensed professional coaches are our special columnists and commentators.
It’s called The Greatest Show on Earth. The 2022 World Cup hosted by Qatar is expected to be watched by 5 billion people around the world, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said. The TV audience for the 2018 World Cup in Russia was a record-breaking 3.5 billion people.
Since September, SoccerGTI.com is already displaying exclusive coverage not only of Qatar World Cup and the 32 National Teams competing but about all that is happening daily in the Beautiful Game global scene.
QATAR 2002 FIFA SOCCER WORLD CUP is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December 2022. We will do exclusive coverage daily - in depth - in all our print media, online web portals, our own YouTube official video channel with one-on-one interviews, special reports feature articles, and other mobile platforms, to keep our global audience completely informed and entertained, right to the minute action vin all the venues in Qatar.
AUTO EXTRA SPORTS PLUS / SOCCERGTI.COM. is a worldwide sports and automotive newsmagazine led by FABIO AREVALO and his corporation GTI Communications, 25 years as an editor, with a specialized media network, covering the global sports (soccer, tennis, Formula 1, track and field, basketball, baseball, Olympic disciplines, among other sports), sport business, management and marketing, for print media, online, tablet and mobile technology platforms for North America, Latin American, Canadian and other continents print media publications, radio and television broadcasting, online media, mobile sites and applications.
Its team has produced the renowned web online portals WWW.AUTOEXTRAGTI.COM and WWW.SOCCERGTI.COM, each with 1,000,000 unique online visitors.
UNO Intl News Service / CyberclassroomTV, Inc. is a worldwide sports and entertainment news, current affairs and technology specialized network led by JUAN CARLOS CORDERO, 45 years as editor covering the global sports (soccer, tennis, Formula 1, track and field, boxing, basketball, baseball, Olympic disciplines, among other sports), sport business, management and marketing, IT technology, online, tablet and mobile technology for North America, Latin American, Canadian and other continents print media publications, radio and television broadcasting, online media, mobile sites and applications.
Its team has produced the renowned programming and coverage of 1980 to the present. Its journalists, photographers and broadcasting hosts have credits with UPI Newswire, CNN in Spanish, El Clarin (Argentina), El Pais (Spain), La Nacion, TVN, and La Tercera (Chile, www.tercera.cl ), Corriere (Italy) and O’Globo Newspaper (Brazil), 360 FM and The World of Soccer Radio Network, among others.
For Corporate Sponsorship packages (Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze) and ADVERTISING Opportunities
Reserve your exclusive copy of AUTO EXTRA SPORTS PLUS launches its multiplatform GOLDEN GUIDE TO QATAR SOCCER WORLD CUP, Collector’s Edition by subscription in our online ecommerce platforms at WWW.AUTOEXTRAGTI.COM and WWW.SOCCERGTI.COM
Also, the Golden Guide will be available in selected newsstands, nationally in Canada.
