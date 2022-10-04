Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 259,495 in the last 365 days.

Leedstone Announces the Return of ORBENIN-DC, with a NEW Pail Size

It’s in high demand, and available again through Leedstone’s website.

MELROSE, MN, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leedstone just announced Orbenin-DC by Merck Animal Health is back in stock after being on an extended backorder. In addition to the original 12-ct size, a new product offering—a popular 144-ct pail (container)—is now introduced! Merck Orbenin-DC is an intramammary dry-cow treatment for mastitis in dairy cows. This best-selling solution offers targeted treatment of gram-positive bacteria, and the shortest dry period (28 days), with no milk withhold.

Treating common types of subclinical mastitis, Orbenin-DC has a broad-spectrum of activity against Streptococcus agalactiae and Staph aureus. Orbenin-DC was developed with a shorter tip design on the tube to reduce the risk of intramammary infection and to help cows get back into production as quickly as possible.

Orbenin-DC is a cloxacillin benzathine intramammary infusion in a long-acting formula. It is a great choice for the care and prevention of dry-cow mastitis. This product has a 28-day slaughter withhold.

About the Company
Leedstone is a family-owned company founded in 1994 by veterinarians in the heart of Stearns County, MN. With firsthand experience in the animal health industry, they help dairy and beef producers care for their animals while supporting operations of all sizes. Their offerings include animal health supplies and medications, an in-house pharmacy, on-farm delivery and services, and barn equipment for conventional parlors and robotics operations. They carry solutions from brands like Zoetis, Merck, Elanco, and Boehringer Ingelheim as well as generics and many other brands. Leedstone is an authorized dealer for equipment brands like Lely, GEA, Mueller Refrigeration, BECO, BouMatic, Pinnacle, and more, offering their customers the right options to fit their farm.

Charlene Staples
Leedstone
+1 800.996.3303
cstaples@leedstone.com

You just read:

Leedstone Announces the Return of ORBENIN-DC, with a NEW Pail Size

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.