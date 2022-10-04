Leedstone Announces the Return of ORBENIN-DC, with a NEW Pail Size
It’s in high demand, and available again through Leedstone’s website.MELROSE, MN, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leedstone just announced Orbenin-DC by Merck Animal Health is back in stock after being on an extended backorder. In addition to the original 12-ct size, a new product offering—a popular 144-ct pail (container)—is now introduced! Merck Orbenin-DC is an intramammary dry-cow treatment for mastitis in dairy cows. This best-selling solution offers targeted treatment of gram-positive bacteria, and the shortest dry period (28 days), with no milk withhold.
Treating common types of subclinical mastitis, Orbenin-DC has a broad-spectrum of activity against Streptococcus agalactiae and Staph aureus. Orbenin-DC was developed with a shorter tip design on the tube to reduce the risk of intramammary infection and to help cows get back into production as quickly as possible.
Orbenin-DC is a cloxacillin benzathine intramammary infusion in a long-acting formula. It is a great choice for the care and prevention of dry-cow mastitis. This product has a 28-day slaughter withhold.
About the Company
Leedstone is a family-owned company founded in 1994 by veterinarians in the heart of Stearns County, MN. With firsthand experience in the animal health industry, they help dairy and beef producers care for their animals while supporting operations of all sizes. Their offerings include animal health supplies and medications, an in-house pharmacy, on-farm delivery and services, and barn equipment for conventional parlors and robotics operations. They carry solutions from brands like Zoetis, Merck, Elanco, and Boehringer Ingelheim as well as generics and many other brands. Leedstone is an authorized dealer for equipment brands like Lely, GEA, Mueller Refrigeration, BECO, BouMatic, Pinnacle, and more, offering their customers the right options to fit their farm.
