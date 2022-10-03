Cabeau Recognized as Finalist for the Global Travel Retail Awards’ “Best Travel Accessory” Category at Upcoming TFWA World Exhibition & Conference

Cabeau to Showcase Innovative Incredi-heat and Incredi-belt Products in October 2022 at Annual TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes

/EIN News/ -- CANNES, France, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabeau, the leading consumer product travel brand, has been recognized as a finalist for the Global Travel Retail Awards’ “Best Travel Accessory” category for the company’s new Incredi-belt™ and Incredi-heat travel products. The Travel Retail Awards, the only consumer-voted multi-category awards program dedicated to the travel retail industry, will announce its winners on Oct. 3 at the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes, France.



“It is an extreme honor for Cabeau to be recognized as a Global Travel Retail Award finalist and to be considered a premium provider in the ever-expanding travel accessories market,” said David Sternlight, chief executive officer of Cabeau. “We are thrilled to bring the Cabeau brand back to the annual TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes and look forward to sharing our award-winning consumer travel products and company updates with attendees from around the world this October.”

At TFWA, Cabeau will be showcasing functional travel innovations that help consumers address health and wellness issues of the human body. Located at Yellow Village, Booth #21, the brand will highlight its newest innovations, the Incredi-belt™ and Incredi-heat - both finalists for the 2022 Travel Retail Awards. The Incredi-belt™ provides targeted support to improve posture and help reduce lower back stress and muscle strain. The proprietary design helps correct mechanical back pain that results from failure to maintain the S-curve of the lower spine. Incredi-heat is a portable USB-powered heating pad that provides convenient warmth on-the-go and therapeutic heat therapy to ease muscle strain and relieve pain. With universal USB connectivity, Incredi-heat connects to power banks/cars/airplane USB ports, computers, and car auto ports for convenient heat on the go.

In addition, Cabeau will feature its award-winning travel neck pillows, including the world’s best engineered neck pillow, the Evolution S3®. The product’s innovative Seat Strap System eliminates head drop, neck strain and the instinctive "whiplash" response to reopen obstructed airways.

“In addition to displaying our product focus of providing health and wellness solutions and sustainable product design to our customers at TFWA, Cabeau will be sharing information about how we’re helping to make our planet a better place to live,” said Sternlight. “We’ll be talking about our recent commitment to be plastic neutral by the middle of 2023 by partnering with CleanHub, a non-profit organization that enables companies to make measurable and effective action against the plastic problem in the ocean.”

For more information about Cabeau, visit www.cabeau.com .

