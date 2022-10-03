Statistical Report on Lottery Market Size Rise at +3.10% CAGR by 2028, Worth US$ 405.20 Billion - Report by Facts & Factors (FnF)

[231+ Pages Report] According Facts and Factors, the Global Lottery Market size was valued at around USD 366.55 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 405.20 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 3.10% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Camelot Group China, LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., Florida Lottery, International Game Technology plc, Lotto NZ, New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., Brookfield Business Partners, California State Lottery, INTRALOT SA., and others.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, United States, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Lottery Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Terminal-Based Games, Scratch-off Games, Sports Lotteries), By Mode (Offline, Online), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Lottery Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 366.55 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 3.10% and is anticipated to reach over USD 405.20 billion by 2028.”

The report analyses the Lottery market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Lottery market.

Lottery Market Overview:

In the case of a lottery, the winning numbers are selected at random. While some countries outlaw lotteries, others even go so far as to create a national or state lottery. The most common restriction is the prohibition on sales to minors and the requirement that retailers hold a license before selling lottery tickets. Governments often regulate the sale of lottery tickets. Most gambling activities, including lotteries and sweepstakes, had been made illegal in the US, most of Europe, and a few other countries by the turn of the 20th century, even though they were widespread in the US and a few other countries during the 19th century. Globally, lotteries and casinos had resurgence in the 1960s as a way for governments to collect money without raising taxes. Lotteries come in a variety of formats. The prize could be something particular, like money or merchandise.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

The expanding use of online lotteries has driven market growth

One of the key factors driving growth in the global lottery market is the rising popularity of online lottery. The spread of the online lottery is attributed to the rise in smartphone and Internet usage. Due to the availability of different mobile apps and online platforms, as well as the ease of access to the Internet, customers can participate in the lottery. Vendors are utilizing cutting-edge technologies, such as interactive bots and graphics, which have become standard in the gaming sector to increase the consumer attractiveness of the online lottery. Due to the severe restrictions on lotteries in many regions, the global lottery market will encounter substantial obstacles during the projected period. Lotteries are one type of gambling that is heavily controlled in many countries. The industry is closely correlated with social responsibility. Therefore it makes sense that it would be heavily regulated. Adopting technologies by lottery operators is one change in the lottery industry projected to impact the market in the coming years positively.

Restraints

Government restrictions on the lottery hamper the market growth

The global lottery sector is closely regulated and mostly dominated by governmental organizations, making corporate expansion difficult. Instead of doing business, as usual, sellers started focusing on creating new methods for interacting with clients. To do this, businesses need to identify cutting-edge technology that can increase the allure of the offline lottery.

Lottery Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Because of the widespread implementation of strict new laws all around the world in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lottery industry has been negatively impacted. However, since the pandemic, there has been a substantial increase in the market's adoption of its internet component. As a result of the lockdown that was caused by COVID-19, offline lottery ticket vendors and other gaming firms were had to close their doors. The growth in popularity of online gambling may lead to an increase in the number of tickets purchased for online lotteries, which would be beneficial for the continued health of the sector during the epidemic. Gamblers who have a lot of spare time and wager consistently incur big losses as a result of their behaviour. Addiction to gambling is a potential consequence of this behaviour. It is required that all gambling platforms provide services for responsible gambling in order to assist those who have been negatively influenced by gambling.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Lottery market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 3.10% between 2022 and 2028.

The Lottery market size was worth around US$ 366.55 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 405.20 Billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on type segmentation, the terminal-based games category dominated the market in 2021.

By mode, the online segment dominated the market in 2021

On the basis of region, North America dominated the global lottery market in 2021.

Lottery Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global lottery market is segregated based on type, mode, and region.

Based on type, the market is segmented into terminal-based games, scratch-off games, and sports lotteries. The terminal-based games segment commanded the largest market share in the global lottery industry in 2021. Based on the mode, the global lottery market has been split into online and offline segments. The online sector of the lottery market will grow the fastest within the predicted time range.

Regional Analysis:

The global lottery market is segmented into geographical regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The North American area is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted year. The growing importance of entertainment options is one of the main factors boosting lottery demand in the North American market. The North American lottery business is regarded as the most well-liked globally due to how frequently telephones are used. US lotteries also provide an internet platform so that participants can take part from the comfort of their own homes. In addition, many global investors now prefer INTRALOT SA, one of the most well-known US lotteries. Other well-liked Canadian lottery games include Lotto Max, 6/49, and Lotto Daily Grand.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 366.55 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 405.20 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.10% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Camelot GroupChina, LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., Florida Lottery, International Game Technology plc, Lotto NZ, New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., Brookfield Business Partners, California State Lottery, INTRALOT SA., and others. Key Segment By Type, Mode, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Lottery Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Lottery market include:

Camelot GroupChina

LotSynergy Holdings Ltd.

Florida Lottery

International Game Technology plc

Lotto NZ

New York State Gaming Commission

Scientific Games Corp.

Brookfield Business Partners

California State Lottery

INTRALOT SA.

Recent Industry Developments:

In 2021: On its official website, Crypto Millions Lotto announced the launch of four new lottery games. Two of the four games described above, India Fantasy 5 and India Million Lotto, have their headquarters in India; the other two, Powerball+ and Mega Millions+, have their headquarters in the United States.

The global Lottery market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Terminal-based games

Scratch-off games

Sports lotteries

By Mode

Online

Offline

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Mode, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

