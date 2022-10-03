Orthobiologics Market Size Worth USD 12.7 Billion by 2030 at 7.2% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Orthobiologics Market Trends and Insights by Product (Demineralized Bone Matrix, Bone Morphogenetic Protein), Application (Osteoarthritis & Degenerative Arthritis, Spinal Fusion), End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orthobiologics Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Orthobiologics Market Information by Product, Application, End User- Forecast till 2030, the market is expected to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2030 at 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Scope:

The term "orthopedics" refers to regenerative cellular therapy. Orthobiologic products include those that improve and stimulate pain, promote tissue healing, and restore normal function. A wide range of technologies having a biological or biochemical component are included in orthobiologics. Examples include cell therapies, bone graft materials, biologic factors supplied by a device, and resorbable scaffolds for strengthening soft tissue.

In addition, the treatment of soft tissue and bone injuries is increasingly using biochemistry and biology. Orthobiologic medicines speed up the body's natural healing processes. They help speed up the recovery of strained muscles, tendons, and ligaments. Additionally, it helps to repair osteoarthritis damage. Orthobiologics was developed using components that are typically found in the human body.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7826

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 12.7 Billion CAGR 7.2% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Application and End Users Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing cases of trauma and sports injury Demand for biologics in minimally invasive procedures

Competitive Dynamics:

There are only a few major companies in the consolidated worldwide orthobiologics market. The two main methods used by the top players in the global orthobiologics market are product portfolio expansion and mergers and acquisitions. The major market players of the market are

Arthrex, Inc.

Exactech, Inc.

Globus Medical Inc

Integra LifeSciences

Johnson & Johnson

Medline Industries, Inc

NuVasive, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet

Market USP:



Market Drivers

The concern about sports injuries and traffic accidents is a key growth factor that would propel the orthobiologics market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the market for orthobiologics is being driven by the rise in occurrences of spinal illnesses and disorders. The prevalence of trauma and sports injuries has increased the demand for biologics in minimally invasive therapies. The improvement in product approval and development is fueling the expansion of the orthobiologics industry.

It is anticipated that over the projected period, an increase in the prevalence of inflammatory illnesses such as tendinitis and osteoarthritis will propel the global market for orthobiologics. Along with the rise in illnesses brought on by a sedentary lifestyle, it is anticipated that the use of non-surgical treatments for osteoarthritis would increase. The development of hyaluronic acid-based therapies is one of the market's rising trends for orthobiologics, and it is projected that this trend would increase demand for these products.

The market for orthobiologics is growing as the older population grows more susceptible to conditions like osteoarthritis. Key growth considerations include other aspects like orthobiologics awareness and need for better treatment. Increased obesity cases, sports injuries, and auto accidents will all spur market expansion.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (85 Pages) on Orthobiologics: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/orthobiologics-market-7826

Market Limitations

Clinical restrictions and problems with bone morphogenetic proteins, however, are anticipated to impede market growth. Additionally, it is anticipated that the growth of the orthobiologics market in the timeframe period would be hampered by the increase in the cost of therapies based on orthobiologics.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Research in the areas of musculoskeletal tissue engineering and regenerative medicine has slowed down as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. The significant increase in patients reduced the number of in-patient visits, which hampered the industry's expansion. Additionally, because of production limits, there were not enough resources to create efficient goods and services. Additionally, the transportation and travel restrictions resulted in a shortage of the raw ingredients needed to make orthobiologics. However, the relaxations following COVID-19 enabled manufacturers to increase their production levels and boost sales.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=7826

Market Segmentation:

By Product

The viscosupplements market category accounted for a sizeable portion of the overall market in 2021. The need for non-surgical treatments for osteoarthritis is predicted to rise along with the frequency of illnesses brought on by a sedentary lifestyle and the development of hyaluronic acid-based therapies.

By Application

Over the course of the research period, the spinal fusion category held the highest share of the worldwide orthobiologics market. The increase in spinal injuries and sports-related injuries during the projection period is anticipated to fuel the segment's growth.

By End User

During the projection period, the hospitals segment is anticipated to have a significant market share for orthobiologics.

Geographic Analysis:

Because of its advanced technology, growing funding & investment from major companies, and rising prevalence of sports-related injuries & injuries brought on by falls and accidents, the Americas is predicted to dominate the orthobiologics market during the projection period. In the last several decades, there has been an upsurge in young children and teenagers playing sports in the United States. A surge in sports specialization at a young age has also been seen. The injury patterns found in young athletes are a result of this tendency. Young athletes are now reporting injuries that were previously only seen in more experienced competitors. This is anticipated to fuel regional growth.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7826

Because of the growing elderly population, government financing and support for the healthcare industry, as well as increased research and development, and growing awareness, Europe is anticipated to be the second-largest market for orthobiologics.

The orthobiologics market is anticipated to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The rise in demand for cutting-edge medicine, increased knowledge of orthobiologics, and rising healthcare expenditures are all factors contributing to the market expansion in this area. Additionally, because their governments are committed to implementing advanced medical practices from Western nations, nations like China and India are regarded as the region with the quickest growth

Due to its underdeveloped healthcare system, lack of technical expertise, and subpar medical facilities, the Middle East & Africa market is anticipated to hold the smallest share of the worldwide orthobiologics market.

Discover more research reports on Healthcare Industry , by Market Research Future:

Vascular Patches Market Research Report by Material (Biologic Vascular Patches, Synthetic Vascular Patches), Application (Carotid Endarterectomy, Open Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms Vascular Bypass Surgery, and Others), End-user (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Region- Forecast till 2030

Medical Device Security Market Research Report: By Component (Solutions, Services), Type (Application Security, Network Security, Cloud Security, Endpoint Security, Others) and End-User (Healthcare Providers, Medical Device Manufacturers, Healthcare Payers) – Forecast to 2027

Bowel Management Systems Market By Product (Irrigation Systems, Colostomy Bags, Nerve Modulation Devices (NMD), Other Products and Accessories) Patient Type ( Adult Patients, Pediatric Patients), End User (Home Care, Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers), Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Forecast 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com