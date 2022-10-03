Teijin Automotive Technologies Announces the Retirement of CEO Steve Rooney

Teijin Automotive Technologies (formerly Continental Structural Plastics) today announced that CEO Steve Rooney has elected to retire early.

Rooney, who also served as General Manager of the Teijin Composites Business Unit, leaves after serving the company for more than 11 years in various executive roles. He joined what was then Continental Structural Plastics in 2011 as chief operating officer under former CEO Frank Macher and has led the company through a period of growth that includes multiple acquisitions; facility expansions and the construction of the new Texas facility; as well as establishing an operational presence in Europe and China. In 2017, he assumed the role of CEO, following the retirement of Macher. In 2021, he was named a Teijin Group Corporate Officer as General Manager of the Teijin Composites Business Unit. Teijin Automotive Technologies is a part of the Teijin Composites Business Unit.

"We are grateful to Steve for his dedication and commitment to Teijin Automotive Technologies," said Akimoto Uchikawa, president and CEO of the Teijin Group. "Under Steve's leadership, Teijin Automotive has experienced significant growth, while maintaining its leadership position in lightweighting innovations. We wish him well as he moves on to this next chapter of his life."

From October through November, Rooney will support the organization in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition as Chris Twining assumes the role as COO of the Composites Business Unit, and CEO of Teijin Automotive Technologies; and Masataka Akiyoshi transitions into the role of General Manager of the Composites Business Unit. Twining previously served as President of Teijin Automotive Technologies North America. Akiyoshi previously served as Teijin Chief Officer, Corporate Strategy.

Twining, who has been with the company since 2001, has served in a variety of leadership positions. Prior to being named COO earlier this year, he was vice president of Operations, and regional director of Operations. He has worked closely on the operations side of the business with Rooney over the past 11 years. Under his leadership, the company will continue to focus on sustainability, materials R&D, and applications engineered to meet the rapidly changing needs of the mobility industry, as well as efforts to streamline and standardize operations and implement manufacturing best practices enterprise wide.

About Teijin Automotive Technologies

Teijin Automotive Technologies specializes in the development and production of advanced composite components – including carbon and glass fiber – for the global automotive and transportation industries and is an integral part of the Teijin Group of companies. The company is a worldwide leader in composite formulations with a focus on providing automakers with lightweight, durable products that enable design and packaging flexibility. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Mich., USA, Teijin Automotive Technologies has 29 operations in 8 countries and employs more than 5,000 people. For more information, visit teijinautomotive.com.

About the Teijin Group

Teijin (TSE: 3401) is a technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the fields of environmental value; safety, security and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health consciousness. Originally established as Japan's first rayon manufacturer in 1918, Teijin has evolved into a unique enterprise encompassing three core business domains: high-performance materials including aramid, carbon fibers and composites, and also resin and plastic processing, films, polyester fibers and products converting; healthcare including pharmaceuticals and home healthcare equipment for bone/joint, respiratory and cardiovascular/metabolic diseases, nursing care and pre-symptomatic healthcare; and IT including B2B solutions for medical, corporate and public systems as well as packaged software and B2C online services for digital entertainment. Deeply committed to its stakeholders, as expressed in the brand statement "Human Chemistry, Human Solutions," Teijin aims to be a company that supports the society of the future. The group comprises some 170 companies and employs some 20,000 people across 20 countries worldwide. Teijin posted consolidated sales of JPY 926.1 billion (USD 7.2 billion) and total assets of JPY 1,207.6 billion (USD 9.4 billion) in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022.

