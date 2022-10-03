Imperial Dade Canada Acquires Boudreault Packaging, First Canadian Acquisition After Veritiv Canada and 55th Acquisition for Imperial Dade

Transaction Represents 55th Acquisition for Leading Distributor of Foodservice Packaging, Janitorial, Sanitation and Printing Paper Products

Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies and printing paper, today announced the acquisition of Boudreault Packaging Ltd ("Boudreault" or the "Company"). The transaction represents the 55th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Boudreault is a market leading distributor of janitorial sanitation and foodservice products. Owned and operated by Luc, Josee Boudreault and family, the Company continues its legacy and is known for its knowledgeable sales force, wide breadth of products, and high touch customer service. Now in partnership with Imperial Dade Canada's market leading platform, Boudreault customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

"I enthusiastically welcome Luc, Francois, Josee and the Boudreault team to Imperial Dade Canada. This is a pivotal transaction for us and reinforces our commitment to further growing our Canadian presence, offering high-quality solutions and services to customers throughout North America" said Jason Tillis, CEO of Imperial Dade. "Boudreault has an outstanding reputation throughout Canada and their customer-centric culture and values align well with ours at Imperial Dade Canada," said Stephane Lapointe, President of Imperial Dade Canada.

"The Boudreault family is very pleased to have found a partner in Imperial Dade that will allow its entrepreneurial spirit and culture thrive as it always had, focusing on offering the best service to our customers." said Luc Boudreault, CEO of Boudreault Ltd.

About Imperial Dade

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 90,000 customers across North America. Since Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the food service packaging and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit www.imperialdade.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005556/en/