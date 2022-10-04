Manchester Based Academy Joins The Tech Talent Charter To Promote Diversity and Inclusion within Businesses
Manchester Based Academy joins over 700 businesses to promote Diversity and Inclusion within businesses.
We're delighted to now be a part of the Tech Talent Charter (TTC) and we remain committed towards driving diversity and inclusion within the tech industry.”UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Academy, the sustainable top 5% in the world B-Corp, helps to train, recruit and place top tier talent within tech, has succeeded in joining “The Tech Talent Charter”, which aims to reward big and small companies towards facilitating their diversity and inclusion efforts.
Signatories of the Tech Talent Charter includes companies and industries of all sizes, non-profit organisations, charities, leading UK educators, and government departments, including the likes of big conglomerates such as Microsoft, LLoyds Banking Group and PWC to name few.
The Tech Talent Charter (TTC) is a government-supported, industry-led membership group that brings together 700+ Signatory organisations and equips them with the networks and resources to drive their diversity and inclusion efforts.
Peter Tratalos Co-founder of Academy stated “We're delighted to now be a part of the Tech Talent Charter (TTC) and we remain committed towards driving diversity and inclusion within the tech industry.”
Academy is a launchpad for underrepresented talent in tech. Our Program enables scholars to break into the tech industry by providing them with a generous stipend whilst learning. Post-Program, Academy places Graduates with Partner employers and in doing so Academy supports gender and ethnic minorities who may not have otherwise ventured into tech.
Academy excels in industry-leading diversity - producing tech talent who are 50% female, 60%+ from minority ethic groups and 25%+ black. Removing the economic barriers to tech through a training grant paid to every person we train into tech, with zero tuition fees.
Academy can transform your workplace with candidates who demonstrate high EQ, IQ and drive to create a positive change, to find out more about securing great talent, visit www.academy.tech
About Academy
Academy is an EdTech startup that radically expands who gets into tech and how quickly they can progress in the industry. The company identifies the top 0.5% of underserved and overlooked talent, then fast-tracks them into tech roles and leadership trajectories through a grant-funded four month intensive tech training programme, placement in a tech role at a high-growth company, and an additional 2 years of on-the-job leadership development.
Academy was founded by Ashley Ramrachia, former Chief People Officer at THG (The Hut Group), as a solution to the tech skills shortage, diversity deficit and leadership gap. Academy outperforms society on diversity by paying people to learn - achieving a community that is 50% female, 30% Black, 60% minority ethnic and 25% from socioeconomic disadvantage.
Academy Press Contact: pr@academy.tech
About Tech Talent Charter
The TTC was created in 2015 to address the UK’s tech talent shortage and diversity problem through collective action.
Tech Talent Charters goal is for the UK tech ecosystem to be a diverse and inclusive community where people from all backgrounds are welcomed and valued for their contributions.
Our broad base of Signatories includes companies and industries of all sizes, non-profit organisations, charities, leading UK educators, and government departments.
Tech Talent Charter Press Contact: alicia.mcewan@techtalentcharter.co.uk
