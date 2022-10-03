October 2022 is National ​Cybersecurity Awareness Month

​​​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 3, 2022

Contact: Caleb Kulich, Public Information Officer, (608) 621-1290, caleb.kulich@wisconsin.gov​

Download PDF



MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) recognizes its role in supporting the information systems and technology on which we are increasingly reliant. One piece of this role includes promoting awareness and understanding of cybersecurity to businesses and consumers to protect electronic devices and data from loss, theft, and damage.

To observe Governor Evers’ proclamation recognizing October 2022 as National Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Wisconsin, DATCP will be joined by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) and Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) in sharing educational materials throughout the month. This year’s theme, “See Yourself in Cyber,” focuses on steps that individuals and organizations can use to recognize their roles in digital spaces. Effective cybersecurity practices can protect your personal data as well as the digital networks and systems we use every day.

“Protecting yourself online can be simple,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “Whether you are securing information for your organization or yourself, there are a few basic steps you can complete to prevent a compromised account or identity theft. Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a great reminder to set aside time to protect your online privacy and safety for years to come.”

“Whether you’re at home, school, or work, cybersecurity affects all of us,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general and the governor’s cybersecurity advisor. “As our digital and security landscapes continue to change and present new challenges, everyone needs to take steps to protect their digital lives and not fall victim to cyber criminals.”

“Our personal information is among our most valuable possessions,” said DOA Secretarydesignee Kathy Blumenfeld. “In this era of the digital economy, it is imperative to safeguard that information from bad actors. DOA is proud to partner with DATCP and share resources that Wisconsinites can use to protect themselves and their digital spaces from cybercriminals.”

DATCP, DOA, WEM, and the National Cybersecurity Alliance and Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency recommend these key steps to protect your information this month:

​Enable multi-factor login authentication on your digital accounts.

Create strong, unique passwords and consider using a password m anager.

Recognize and report phishing attempts.

Update your software regularly to optimize performance and minimize security risks.

For additional information and consumer protection resources or to file a complaint, visit DATCP’s Consumer Protection webpage at ConsumerProtection.wi.gov. If you have questions or believe you are a victim of a scam, report it by contacting DATCP's Consumer Protection Hotline by phone at (800) 422-7128 or email at DATCPHotline@wi.gov.

###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram​.