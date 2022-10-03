Maxim Group LLC to Present the Conference on Mining and its Role in EV Supply on Tuesday, October 4th at 11 A.M. EDT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, and M-Vest, a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the conference on Mining and its Role in EV Supply. The conference will take place on Tuesday, October 4th, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EDT



Maxim Group LLC presents the conference on Mining and its Role on EV Supply. Tate Sullivan, Industrials Research Analyst at Maxim Group, will host panel discussions with mining companies to discuss global supply trends of various materials that industrial companies need to buy in order to satisfy future demand for batteries and electric vehicles. Panels will discuss mining developments in the U.S. for lithium, nickel, and other mineral resources. Executives from mining companies will provide different perspectives on the long-term outlook for demand from battery and electric vehicle customers.

Panel Topics

11:00 a.m. EDT – Demand Outlook for Multiple Materials for Batteries & EVs (Boron, Cobalt, Copper, Graphite, Manganese & Nickel)

12:30 p.m. EDT – U.S. Development of Lithium Resources for EVs

