Golf Simulators Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.38 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1%: Straits Research

The golf simulators market was valued at USD 1,315.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3,388.5 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, 2020–2030. North America and Europe are the most dominant markets for golf simulators.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The usage of golf simulators for training reasons has grown popular in recent times. Many golf academies and professional players use simulators to enhance their game. The precision of these devices has increased dramatically. The golf simulator has improved, and the graphics quality has been enhanced due to greater use of technological advancements, allowing players to experience natural conditions at various courses.





Rising Number of Gamers to Surge the Demand for the Golf Simulators

The rise of golf in Ireland and the United Kingdom was fueled by a growing middle-class population and a massive railway network connecting the city to the rest of the country, bringing far-flung resort outposts within reach of vacationers. With 151 projects in 28 European countries, Europe is the busiest continent for golf course development, accounting for 28% of all golf course developments worldwide. Europe added 83 new golf courses between 2016 and 2020.

Gamers are increasingly opting for immersive and realistic games, resulting in increased demand for gaming simulators. As gamers' interests evolve, gaming simulators adapt to those changes. New platforms are also being launched to introduce new and unique games. As a result, market players are creating sophisticated game simulators. In March 2019, Next Level Racing, for example, released the F-GT Lite, a portable racing cockpit that simulates real-world Formula or GT racing.

The demand for golf simulators has risen in recent years. This is due to demand from those who can't play golf on an actual course. Golf simulators allow anyone to play golf without understanding the rules of the game or waiting for a course to open up. Golf simulators are video games that would enable users to play golf from the comfort of their own homes.

In recent years, technological advancements have raised the demand for golf simulators. Previously, a golf simulator consisted of a computer and a golf game. In contrast, today's golf simulator is a sophisticated system that can feel and interpret your golf swing, replicating the natural golfing environment and educating the player to build a more powerful and effective golf swing.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 3.38 Billion by 2030 CAGR 10.1% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Offering, Product Type, Installation, End-Use/Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors GOLFZON, Vgolf, IST High Definition Golf, Fullswing, TruGolf, Bogolf, SkyTrak, uneekor, Foresight Sports Key Market Opportunities Growing Adoption of AR/VR Technology to Boost the Market Key Market Drivers A Rising Number of Golf Courses Across the Globe to Increase the Market Demand

Impact of COVID-19

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the accompanying recession, many typical golfers' discretionary income has plummeted. As a result, several clubs have reviewed their membership fees and cut their playing fees. While demand has surged dramatically, it is impossible to predict how the market will look in the following months.

If the recession continues, numerous country clubs may see a significant decline in revenue, prompting them to consider shutting down. PGA Tour Golf covered around 900 hours of programming in 2019. While the COVID-19 pandemic had lowered hopes for 2021, golfers may expect the general trend of more excellent competition coverage and social media profiles to continue in the future years.





Key Insights

The golf simulators market size is projected to reach USD 3,388.5 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, 2020–2030.

Based on offerings , the market is segmented as simulator system, simulator services, simulator software. The simulator system segment has pegged ~54% market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.90% by 2030.

, the market is segmented as simulator system, simulator services, simulator software. The simulator system segment has pegged ~54% market share and is expected to grow at a by 2030. Based on product type , the portable category acquired the largest market share in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

, the portable category acquired the largest market share in 2021. It is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. According to the installation type , the market is divided into indoor and outdoor categories. The indoor category will grow at an elevated CAGR of 10% by 2030.

, the market is divided into indoor and outdoor categories. The indoor category will grow at an elevated by 2030. By end-use , the commercial space segment acquired the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.98% during the forecast time frame.

, the commercial space segment acquired the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a during the forecast time frame. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are the most dominant markets for golf simulators. Significant growth is likely to be seen in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.





List of Key Players



GOLFZON

Vgolf, IST High

Definition Golf, Fullswing

TruGolf

Bogolf

SkyTrak

Uneekor

Foresight Sports

Optishot

Golf Advanced Golf Simulators LLC

TrackMan





Global Golf Simulator Market: Segmentation

By Offering

Simulator System

Simulator Services

Simulator Software

By Product Type

Portable

Free-Standing

Built-in

By Installation

Indoor

Outdoor

By End-Use

Commercial Space

Corporate Events

College and Universities

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





Market News

January 2022 – Golfzon Newdin Group announced an expansion with Leadbetter academies to open high-tech indoor golf facilities in the U.S. in 2022.

– Golfzon Newdin Group announced an expansion with Leadbetter academies to open high-tech indoor golf facilities in the U.S. in 2022. June 2021 – SkyTrak announced a new product launch known as a launch monitor for £1995. This is substantially more expensive, but this is due to the product's advanced technology and accuracy. Skytrak has to be a few feet away from your ball, and it works best indoors rather than outdoors.

January 2020 – A TruGolf Distributor, Sticks and Stones Golf (SSG) announced the installation of new Vista 12 golf simulators in North Jersey Country Club. The distributor delivered, installed, and satisfied all the requirements on time and within the budget.

– A TruGolf Distributor, Sticks and Stones Golf (SSG) announced the installation of new Vista 12 golf simulators in North Jersey Country Club. The distributor delivered, installed, and satisfied all the requirements on time and within the budget. May 2018 – Full Swing Golf announced its Pro Series Simulators Line, including infrared dual tracking technology. It also introduced the sports series line, which uses industry-leading camera-based dual tracking technology.

– Full Swing Golf announced its Pro Series Simulators Line, including infrared dual tracking technology. It also introduced the sports series line, which uses industry-leading camera-based dual tracking technology. April 2018 – SkyTrack LLC announced Version 3.1 of the Sky Track App featuring new performance enhancements, including fairway practice, shot optimizer, and skypro integration.





News Media

North America Dominates the Golf Simulator Market





