Auditor Galloway recommends stronger accounting controls, computer security protocols in audit of Grundy County

10/03/2022 - Jefferson City, Mo.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released a regularly scheduled audit of Grundy County, located in northern Missouri. Similar to findings in prior audits of the county, the Sheriff's office is in need of stronger seized property controls and the Ambulance Department is in need of stronger accounting controls and procedures. The audit also recommended stronger cybersecurity protocols on county government computer systems.

Grundy County received a rating of "fair" in the audit, which is the same rating issued in a 2015 review of the county.

Auditors again found inadequate internal controls for maintenance of seized property held by the Sheriff's office. Considering the often sensitive nature of seized property, adequate internal controls are essential and would significantly reduce the risk of loss, theft, or misuse of the property. Maintaining complete and accurate inventory control records and performing periodic physical inventories is necessary to ensure seized property is accounted for properly. Additionally, auditors found that the Sheriff's office did not routinely turn over old outstanding checks in the inmate bank account to the Missouri State Treasurer's Unclaimed Property Division when necessary.

The audit also found that the Ambulance Department Director has not adequately segregated accounting duties or performed supervisory reviews of accounting records. Additionally, accounts receivable are not adequately monitored and written procedures for the collection of past due amounts are not always followed. The audit recommends that the department implement independent reviews, segregate accounting duties, and routinely monitor accounts receivable.

In addition to recommending that the county government implement stronger cybersecurity protocols on county computers, the audit recommends the county develop a records management and retention policy as required by state law.

A complete copy of the audit is available here.