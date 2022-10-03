Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 258,948 in the last 365 days.

Auditor Galloway recommends stronger accounting controls, computer security protocols in audit of Grundy County

10/03/2022 - Jefferson City, Mo.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released a regularly scheduled audit of Grundy County, located in northern Missouri. Similar to findings in prior audits of the county, the Sheriff's office is in need of stronger seized property controls and the Ambulance Department is in need of stronger accounting controls and procedures. The audit also recommended stronger cybersecurity protocols on county government computer systems.

Grundy County received a rating of "fair" in the audit, which is the same rating issued in a 2015 review of the county.

Auditors again found inadequate internal controls for maintenance of seized property held by the Sheriff's office. Considering the often sensitive nature of seized property, adequate internal controls are essential and would significantly reduce the risk of loss, theft, or misuse of the property. Maintaining complete and accurate inventory control records and performing periodic physical inventories is necessary to ensure seized property is accounted for properly. Additionally, auditors found that the Sheriff's office did not routinely turn over old outstanding checks in the inmate bank account to the Missouri State Treasurer's Unclaimed Property Division when necessary.

The audit also found that the Ambulance Department Director has not adequately segregated accounting duties or performed supervisory reviews of accounting records. Additionally, accounts receivable are not adequately monitored and written procedures for the collection of past due amounts are not always followed. The audit recommends that the department implement independent reviews, segregate accounting duties, and routinely monitor accounts receivable.

In addition to recommending that the county government implement stronger cybersecurity protocols on county computers, the audit recommends the county develop a records management and retention policy as required by state law.

A complete copy of the audit is available here

You just read:

Auditor Galloway recommends stronger accounting controls, computer security protocols in audit of Grundy County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.