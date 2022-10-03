Duane Jones Named 2022 CPESN® Luminary-of-the-Year

/EIN News/ -- Cary, N.C., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPESN USA, a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks created to advance community-based pharmacy practice, announced the winner of the 2022 CPESN® Luminary-of-the-Year Award, sponsored by Prasco. Arkansas CPESN® luminary Duane Jones is the recipient of the sixth annual award. Jones, a pharmacist, is the District Manager, Community Pharmacy Residency Director, and Clinical Programs Director for the Pharmacy Division of Harps Food Stores, Inc.

CPESN® USA has over 300 of the country’s best pharmacy owners as luminaries leading its local networks. Jones was selected from dozens of nominations for CPESN luminaries from across America. Nominations were reviewed and voted on by a team of national CPESN luminaries. Jones was selected based on his efforts and results in recruiting pharmacies, inspiring others, and working with payers to showcase the value of CPESN pharmacies.

“As the CPESN Luminary of the Year Award sponsor, we are pleased to recognize and congratulate this year’s winner, Duane Jones,” said Kelly Donovan, Executive Director, Trade & Marketing Services. “The Prasco team is proud to support CPESN USA’s mission to aid in the financial stability of community-based pharmacies through fostering patient-centered enhanced services.”

“Our luminaries are the lifeblood of the CPESN movement. They work tirelessly to transform healthcare through their actions. Duane is a shining example of this,” said Joe Moose, Pharm.D., Director of Strategy and Luminary Programs for CPESN USA. “Duane’s efforts in recruiting pharmacies to Arkansas CPESN, inspiring his fellow CPESN luminaries, and connecting with payers to articulate the value of CPESN pharmacies has been exemplary and deserve to be recognized.”

Jones serves as a member of the CPESN USA Board of Directors, the CPESN USA Executive Committee, the CPESN USA Payer, Partner, Purchaser Committee, and the CPESN USA Finance Committee. He is also the Chairman of company’s Network Development committee.

For the Arkansas CPESN network, Jones has served as Chairman of the Board for three of the five years of the network’s existence and has been the network’s representative to the CPESN USA Board. He has been instrumental in the growth of Arkansas CPESN to over 175 pharmacies, making it the largest pharmacy network in the state (surpassing all chains).

CPESN Networks continue to expand across the country with 49 local networks in 42 states plus the District of Columbia. These pharmacy providers have emerged and joined the movement to provide patients, physicians, and payers with enhanced medication-use and patient-care services that have been proven to improve patient health and lower healthcare costs.

About CPESN® USA

CPESN® USA a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks structured to advance community-based pharmacy practice. They empower community-based pharmacies that are deeply rooted within their community by fostering their ability to provide high quality, patient-centered enhanced services. CPESN® pharmacies integrate with other healthcare providers on the patient’s care team to coordinate medical treatment. The results are better medication adherence, higher patient satisfaction, and lower healthcare costs. You can find CPESN® Networks of pharmacy providers in 42 states across America. To learn more, please visit www.CPESN.com.

