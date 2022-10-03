MAINE, October 3 - Back to current news.

Maine Emergency Management Agency Urges Caution As The Outskirts Of Hurricane Fiona Approach

September 23, 2022

Maine Emergency Management Agency

AUGUSTA, MAINE - The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is closely monitoring the track of Hurricane Fiona and is working with County Emergency Management Agencies, the National Weather Service, other State agencies and utilities to prepare for the possibility of damaging winds, rough seas, rain and power outages. Fiona is expected to have the most impact on coastal areas and eastern Maine between Friday evening and midday Saturday as it tracks toward Nova Scotia, Canada. MEMA has offered support to Canadian partners, through the International Emergency Management Group (IEMG) and International Emergency Management Assistance Compact (IEMAC).

"We are working with all of our partners to prepare for Hurricane Fiona," said Maine Emergency Management Agency Director Pete Rogers. "While Hurricane Fiona is not predicted to be a direct hit for our state, we urge residents to be prepared and monitor local forecasts."

The National Weather Service Offices in Gray and Caribou report Fiona has weakened to a Category 4 Hurricane. The Bangor area could see wind gusts of 40-50 mph, Washington County 60-65 mph in Eastport and Lubec, Aroostook County 45-55 mph, and western Maine in the 30-40 mph range. In addition to the high wind threat, high surf is possible Friday evening through the day Saturday as well as an increased risk for rip currents. Large waves can present a danger to people on rocks above the water. Stay away from rocks along the shoreline exposed to ocean waves, as waves can easily sweep people into the cold ocean water.

Steps people can take to prepare for the storm include:

Check that your emergency kit includes supplies needed for several days without power, including food, water, and hand sanitizer. Also consider medications, pet food or other special needs.

Get the latest alerts and warnings on your smartphone by downloading the free FEMA app or National Weather Service app.

Ensure cell phones are enabled to receive National Weather Service Wireless Emergency Alerts for tornadoes, flash flooding and other emergency situations.

Charge cell phones and other electronic devices.

Determine local evacuation routes.

Bring in all outdoor furniture, decorations, garbage cans and anything else that is not tied down.

Remove boats and other watercraft from the water and secure them.

Ensure generators are properly installed, fueled, and in good working order.

In the event of flooding, do not walk, swim, or drive through flood waters. Turn Around. Don't Drown! Just six inches of fast-moving water can knock you down, and one food of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

Prepare for a power outage:

Find Alternate Power Sources. Plan for batteries and alternative power sources to meet your needs when the power goes out, such as a portable charger or power bank. Have flashlights for every household member. Remember, never use a generator indoors.

Appliances. Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges. Install carbon monoxide detectors with battery backup in central locations on every level of your home to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Food Storage. Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. A refrigerator will keep cold for four hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours. If you are in doubt, monitor temperatures with a thermometer and throw out food if the temperature is 40 degrees or higher.

Know Your Medical Needs. If you rely on electricity for any medical needs, make a power outage plan for medical devices or refrigerated medicines. Find out how long medication can be stored at higher temperatures and get specific guidance for any medications that are critical for life.

Cleanup. After power and other utilities have been restored, you might face the issue of what to do with storm-damaged trees. Maine Forest Service offers tips and helpful guidance for those faced with questions about what to do with downed trees, limbs, and branches.

Hurricane season runs June 1 - November 30. Please visit Maine Emergency Management Agency on Facebook or Twitter.

#