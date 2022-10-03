Insights on the Mini-LED Display Global Market to 2027 – by Form, Application, Panel Size, and Region – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mini-LED display market size was US$ 290.8 million in 2021, which is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 9,343 million by 2027. The market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 78.3% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/mini-led-display-market
Mini LEDs (light-emitting diodes) find applications in display units such as TVs, smartphones, smart watches, laptops, etc. The demand for consumer electronics is on the rise, owing to rapid advancements in terms of performance, power consumption, and efficiency. For instance, Apple recorded excellent sales of 138 million units of smartwatches in 2021. Additionally, the renowned firm also launched the updated 12.9-inch iPad Pro having mini-LED display technology. Apart from Apple, TCL also pulled the veil off its 98-Inch Mini LED TV in September 2022.
The fact that the mini-LED display benefits users by providing a sharp contrast ratio, high brightness, and power efficiency will drive the market forward during the analysis period. Additionally, the rising trend of the miniaturized display, along with capabilities like high dynamic, power saving capacity, and lower failure rate, will all present potential prospects for the mini-LED display market growth.
On the flip side, the high cost of mini-LEDs and the need for an increased number of ICs to operate mini-LEDs reflect the challenges faced by the industry players. The manufacturing cost associated with mini-LED displays is far higher than traditional display technologies, such as LCD and OLED, which are 30-50% cheaper.
Mini LED Display Geographic Market Analysis
Based on Region, the Asia-Pacific mini-LED displays market dominated the global marketplace in 2021. The region is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period by registering an excellent compound annual growth rate of 80%, followed by North America, which will grow at a CAGR of 75.3%. In Asia-Pacific, China and Japan's contribution is expected to remain maximum due to the large distribution of mini-LEDs and high demand for laptops, LED-based televisions, and smartphones. Smart devices like smart TVs, smart watches, etc., are also gaining significant traction in India, which will open doors of opportunities for the market.
Impact of COVID-19 on Global Mini-LED Display Market
COVID-19 has been challenging for the global mini-LED display market. The market was affected by various factors, such as a sudden reduction in the demand for mini-LED displays from the end-users as transportation was banned across various states. As a result of the developed gap in demand and supply of Mini LED displays, the market recorded a sharp loss.
The large markets for mini-LED, which include China, Japan, India, etc., were highly impacted by the COVID-19 disease outbreak, which impeded the development of mini-LED displays in 2020.
Key Players in the Global Mini-LED Display Market
Companies, including Apple Inc., SONY India, Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd., Japan Display Inc., Lextar Electronics Corporation, EPI LEDS Co. Ltd., EPISTAR Corporation, BOC Technology, X-CELEPRINT, Nationstar LED display screen co. LTD., AOC, Advanced Optoelectronic Technology Inc (AOT), VerLASE Technologies LLC, Unity Opto, San'an Optoelectronics, Harvatek Corporation, Xiamen Change light Co., Ltd., HC Semitek Corporation, HGC Technology Co. Ltd, Innolux Corporation, Hongli Zhihui Group Co, AU Optronics Corp, Shenzhen MTC Co., and Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd. and others are analyzed in the report. The firms are constantly making efforts to gain a competitive edge in the growing era of mini-LED displays. For instance, Philips wrapped off its exciting range of TV options integrated with mini-LEDs in the shape of the PML9507s, which incorporates 55, 65, and 75-inch TVs with mini-LED backlighting technology. Meanwhile, Japan Display, Inc., EPISTAR Corporation, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., and Innolux Corporation are recording a four-firm concentration ratio (CR4) of 43.2%.
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/mini-led-display-market
Global Mini-LED Display Market Segmentation
Mini LED technology finds applications in television. Various television manufacturers are emphasizing the use of mini-LED displays. The names include TCL, Philips, LG, Samsung, etc., which are working on the incorporation of this trending backlight technology in the displays. Astute Analytica reports that backlight source, based on Form, held a twofold market share as compared to self-emissive pixel emitters in 2021 and is expected to maintain its lead by registering the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 80.7%. An LCD, incorporated with mini-LED technology, requires LEDs about the size of 0.9 to 0.1 millimeters, which perform backdrop lighting. Various manufacturers are integrating mini-LED with different innovations to bring cutting-edge technology. For instance, LG made headlines in 2021 due to the global rollout of its Mini LED TV range of 'QNED' screens, which is integrated with the robust combination of NanoCell LCD and Mini LED backlighting.
In terms of panel size, the 12"-32" display maintained the lead in 2021, accounting for US$ 120.9 million in revenue in 2021. The segment is expected to maintain its lead by registering a CAGR of 83.8% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the fact that these displays offer extreme brightness, high pixel range, and color accuracy.
By Application, the consumer electronics segment contributes the maximum, owing to the amplifying demand for electronic devices like smartphones and tablets. The segment will maintain its lead by registering a CAGR of 80.4% throughout the projection period.
Segmentation Overview
By Form
Blacklist Source (for LCDs)
Self-emission Pixel Emitters
By Application
Automotive Display
Consumer Electronic
Television
Smartphones
Gaming Display
Notebook/Laptops
Home Theatre Systems
Wearable Devices
Others
Commercial
Indoor/Outdoor Signages
Cinema Display
Industrial Devices
Others.
By Panel Size
<12"
12"- 32"
32" – 100"
>100
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Asia Pacific
China
Taiwan
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Looking For Customization: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/mini-led-display-market
About Astute Analytica
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn