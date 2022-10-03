Read more about DCS celebrates the success of Day Reporting Center graduates at its upcoming October 2022 Commencement Ceremonies 

ATLANTA - The Recidivism Reduction Unit of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision has announced several Day Reporting Center (DRC) commencements across the state for interested citizens to attend and celebrate the success of those participants graduating this rigorous outpatient treatment program.

“The goals of the DRC program are to provide individuals under supervision with access to programs that reduce criminal thinking and behavior, eliminate substance abuse, increase educational levels and employability, and restore justice to their community”, says Sherri Bloodworth, DCS Director of Recidivism Unit. Through programming our hopes are to replace criminal behaviors and attitudes with pro-social alternatives that ultimately reduce recidivism, Bloodworth added.

A DRC is a non-residential substance abuse and mental health treatment program designed to offer judges and other criminal justice officials with a viable and cost-effective treatment option for high-risk, high need offenders with substance abuse, cognitive, and/or mental health treatment needs while under community supervision. Participants receive guidance and monitoring in intensive outpatient substance abuse and cognitive restructuring programs.

“Day Reporting Centers have the ability to reunite families and restore hope in a participant’s life,'' says Vikkie Lee, DCS Statewide DRC Manager. The transformative power of these centers cannot be understated. When a participant fully commits to the program, then there is great potential for a positive outcome, she added.

October DRC Commencents

Gwinnett Day Reporting Center

Location: Westside Baptist Church, 2925 Main Street, Snellgrove, GA 30078

Date: October 6, 2022

Time: 6:00pm

Claxton (GF) Day Reporting Center

Location: Restoration Pointe Church of God, 111 Institute St, Glennville, GA 30427

Date: October 7, 2022

Time: 11:15am

Griffin Day Reporting Center

Location: Devotie Baptist Church, 1355 Experiment St, Griffin, GA 30223

Date: October 20, 2022

Time: 6:00pm

Northwest Day Reporting Center

Location: McFarland Hill Baptist Church, 307 Brickyard Rd, Dalton, GA 30721

Date: October 25, 2022

Time: 2:00pm

Gainesville Day Reporting Center

Location: First Pentecostal Church of Oakwood, 4805 Flat Creek Rd, Oakwood, GA 30566

Date: October 25, 2022

Time: 6:00pm

Rome Day Reporting Center

Location: North Rome Church of God, 1929 N Broad St, Rome, GA 30161

Date: October 27, 2022

Time: 2:00pm

Savannah Day Reporting Center

Location: First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 310 Alice St, Savannah, GA 31401

Date: October 27, 2022

Time: 6:00pm

Georgia’s DRC program has been nationally recognized as an effective method to reduce recidivism rates. Currently, there are 32 judicial circuits across Georgia that are served by a Day Reporting Center.

