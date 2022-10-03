Automotive Slipper Clutch Market : Entry Level, Mid-size, Full Size, and Performance 2018 - 2025

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Slipper Clutch Market by Type (Entry Level, Mid-size, Full Size, and Performance) and Application (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

The automotive slipper clutch is also known as a back-torque limiter that functions as a special clutch with an integrated freewheel mechanism. This helps in engine braking while riders reduce the vehicle speed in bikes. The slipper clutch helps to partially slip to match the engine speed with the decelerating vehicle. The idea of slipper clutch is to control the rear wheel in a sudden braking situation and downshifting gear to slow down rear wheel. This type of slipper clutch is helpful in performance engine bikes in braking thus, reducing the chances of collisions or accidents. Further, slipper clutch helps reduce wear and tear on the transmissions when sudden forces are applied.

Leading high displacement motorcycle manufacturers are focusing on integrating slipper clutches in their two-wheelers. The slipper clutch from STM has two springs where the primary spring controls the pressure on the clutch and with variable weights the engine manufacturer can adjust the pressure amount on clutch compensating for any engine modifications and subsequent rise in horsepower. In normal clutches, the engine braking is pushed to rear wheels through chain drives which impacts in shaking of real wheel. The slipper clutch assists in controlling rear wheel in hard braking helping in downshifting reducing the acceleration of the vehicle.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders -

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global slipper clutch market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

By Type -

Entry level (below 400cc)

Mid-size (400cc 699cc)

Full-size (700cc 1000cc)

Performance (above 1000cc)

By Application -

OEM

Aftermarket

Key Players -

Hyper Racer

Yoyodyne

Sigma Performance

Hinson Clutch Performance

EXEDY Corporation

Ricardo

Schaeffler Group

Surflex

F.C.C. Co. Ltd.

STM

