In-person Hiring Event to be held for Child Support Specialist Positions

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Child Support Enforcement (BCSE) will host an in-person interviewing event from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 231 Capitol Street, Charleston, WV, 25301.

The BCSE in-person event will interview for the statewide positions of Child Support Specialist 1 and Child Support Specialist Trainee.

The Child Support Specialist 1 will work closely with cases of child support enforcement and agency policies to promote the mission of BCSE through enhancing the social, emotional and financial bonds between children and parents.


The Child Support Specialist Trainees will work closely with Child Support Specialists to obtain knowledge of BCSE policies and child support cases.


Those interested in the positions of Child Support Specialist 1 and Child Support Specialist Trainee are encouraged to schedule an interview time by emailing DHHRJobs@wv.gov or call 304-590-7966.


Job seekers are encouraged to visit DHHR’s website to access a weekly updated list of open positions and career opportunities throughout the state.​​

