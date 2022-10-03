Transmission Oil Pumps Market : Vane Type, Gear Type, and Rotor Type Industry Forecast, 2022-202

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transmission Oil Pumps Market by Displacement (Fixed Displacement and Variable Displacement), Product (Vane Type, Gear Type, and Rotor Type), and Application (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Transmission oil pumps are either fixed displacement or variable displacement pumps, which are used in vehicles having automatic transmission. Displacement is the volume of fluid moved by the pump during each cycle. A fixed displacement pump moves a fixed amount of fluid with each cycle and the rate of transmission totally depends on the speed of the engine. As the engines speed increases, the pumps flow rate increases. Depending on the driving cycle and control strategy, transmission oil pumps reduce the overall CO2 emissions of a vehicle by approximately 3-4%. Furthermore, in automatic transmissions, the controlled pump offers huge benefits with respect to variable shifting, fuel efficiency, and control strategies.

The global transmission oil pumps market is expected to witness a significant growth due rapid increase in demand for automatic cars, especially in emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, Russia, and others. This huge demand is attributed to rise in per capita disposable incomes and increase in consumer spending. Moreover, surge in demand for electrical transmission oil pumps is a major factor fueling the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements and increase in R&D activities accelerate the growth of the market. However, introduction of cheaper alternatives is a major factor that hampers the market growth.

Some of the key players in the global market include:

Stackpole International

TRW Automotive

Magna Closures Automotive Pvt. Ltd.

Nidec Corporation

Bosch Rexroth

Tsang Yow Industrial Co. Ltd.

Shenglong Group

SHW Company

KSPG Group

Toyo Advanced Technologies

Key Benefits -

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2016 to 2025 to assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to the individual market revenue.

The region-wise and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and the value chain analysis to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.

By Type -

Vane Type

Gear Type

Rotor Type

By Displacement -

Fixed Displacement

Variable Displacement

By Application -

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

