Education Writer Sadık Gültekin Visits EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın

Sadık Gültekin, the producer and presenter of various educational programs on the leading television channels of the Republic of Turkey, also an education writer for various newspapers, paid a visit to the Rector of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın. The said visit, which Gültekin was present with the accompanying visitors, took place in EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın’s office.

During the visit, Prof. Dr. Hocanın shared information regarding EMU and pointed out that according to the 2022 Higher Education Institutions Exam (YKS) results, the student placement rate has reached 93.72%, which is the biggest success achieved in the last 15 years. Stating that EMU has achieved a 52.33% increase in the placement rate of students from the Republic of Turkey compared to the previous year, Prof. Dr. Hocanın also thanked Sadık Gültekin for providing the opportunity to promote EMU in his programs during this period. After the visit, Prof. Dr. Hocanın presented Gültekin and his team a Lefkara panel specific to Cyprus.

