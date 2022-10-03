EMU Department of Architecture Takes a New Step to Support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Architecture, Department of Architecture is taking a new step with the intention of supporting the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). With the “UN Sustainable Development Goals: ‘A Disciplinary Approach into Our Planet’s Future’” course to be offered by the Department of Architecture, EMU students will be able to focus on the four aspects (environmental, social, economic and cultural) of the sustainable development.

Education and knowledge are recognized by all developed and developing countries as the first step towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which are a global partnership call for urgent action. The Sustainable Development Goals are at the heart of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development 2030 agenda. Being adopted by all the member countries of the United Nations in 2015, the Sustainable Development Goals offer a common plan for peace and prosperity for humanity and the planet, today and tomorrow.

In this context, the said course to be coordinated by the Department of Architecture academic staff member Prof. Dr. Şebnem Hoşkara will pose as a disciplinary introduction to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and aims to provide the students the opportunity of interactively exploring the development process and challenges in the seventeen goals.