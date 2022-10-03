MDC offers free instruction in crossbows Oct. 11 at Parkville

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Crossbows are an archery tool steeped in history but finding new uses among hunters and target shooters. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free crossbow archery class from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Parma Woods Shooting Range at Parkville.

MDC instructors will demonstrate crossbow operation, shooting fundamentals, safety, maintenance, and safe storage. They will discuss hunting with crossbows. Participants will also get to shoot crossbows on the range. MDC will provide crossbows or participants can bring their own.

This class is open to participants ages 11 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4pg.