Blank Rome Expands Intellectual Property Litigation Group with Addition of Partner Paul Zeineddin in Washington, D.C.

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Paul Zeineddin has joined the firm as partner and co-chair of the Intellectual Property Litigation practice group in the Washington, D.C., office. A trial attorney with over 20 years of experience, Paul focuses his practice on patent litigation as well as the interplay between intellectual property and antitrust issues. Paul has handled more than 60 patent infringement disputes before U.S. District Courts and the U.S. International Trade Commission (“ITC”). Before joining Blank Rome, Paul was a partner in the Intellectual Property practice at Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider LLP.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul to Blank Rome’s growing IP team, which recently welcomed Hussein Akhavannik as a partner in July,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “Our intellectual property attorneys are well positioned to navigate the increasingly complex issues that arise in intellectual property and antitrust law in today’s evolving markets, and Paul’s successful track record of litigating these matters will greatly benefit our clients in protecting their valuable intellectual property.”

Paul has extensive experience handling significant patent litigations involving various communications, semiconductor, and consumer electronics technologies as well as their related standard essential patents (“SEPs”) and their fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (“FRAND”) commitments. In addition to his extensive experience litigating before U.S. courts and agencies, Paul has represented clients before the United Nations and global standard-setting organizations on matters related to SEPs and FRAND terms. He has also served as the lead negotiator in global licensing deals that involve SEPs and patent pool formations.

Paul’s clients are active in the telecommunications, consumer electronic, and software industries. Before beginning his law career, Paul was a senior telecommunications engineer who spent time at British Telecom and MITRE Corporation. He also previously served as senior IP counsel at Samsung Electronics.

“Paul’s engineering background and deep technical knowledge, combined with his acumen as a lead trial lawyer, makes him a perfect fit to help expand our firm’s national IP Litigation practice and trial capabilities,” said Domingo Manuel Llagostera, Partner and Co-Chair of the firm’s Intellectual Property Litigation practice group. “I look forward to collaborating with Paul as we lead the practice together and continue to enhance Blank Rome’s service offerings and stellar bench of IP litigators.”

“I am impressed by Blank Rome’s national platform and team of talented IP trial attorneys, notably with regard to their depth of technical knowledge and the diversity of their trial practice,” Zeineddin said. “The firm is well established in critical jurisdictions for patent litigation, which is particularly important for me as I grow my practice and help expand Blank Rome’s IP Litigation group.”

Paul earned his J.D. from The George Washington University Law School and his M.S. and B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Ohio University. He is a member of the American Bar Association’s Science & Technology Law Section as well as several international standard-setting organizations.

