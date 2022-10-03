Associa Arizona Hosts Free Board Member Webinar On Proposed Ballot Initiative Limiting Collection Of Delinquent Community Assessments

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona cares about the needs of its current and prospective clients. That’s why it’s offering a free board member virtual seminar on the potential effects of Proposition 209 (Prop 209), which Arizona voters could pass into law this November. Although intended to protect residents from predatory debt collectors, Prop 209 could dramatically impact the efforts of community associations attempting to collect past-due assessments. This may result in boards being forced to write off more bad debt than ever.

Join Associa Arizona and attorney Jason Smith from the community association law firm of Smith & Wamsley for this informative board member presentation. Learn first-hand how the potential side-effects of Prop 209 can impact your community. An additional topic of discussion will include changes in collection efforts, which the initiative will bring about if passed into law. An open question-and-answer session will immediately follow the presentation.

What: Free Virtual Webinar

Proposition 209: A Limit to Collecting Delinquent Assessments

Who: Jason E. Smith, Attorney & Managing Partner

Smith & Wamsley

When: Thursday, October 6th @ 6:30 p.m. MT

Where: RSVP for this free virtual event by clicking here

