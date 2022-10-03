Telecom Cloud Market Worth To Be USD 115.6 Billion at a CAGR of 19.2% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Telecom Cloud Market Driven by Growing Demand for Simplified Native Cloud Transitions

Telecom Cloud Market Overview

There is significant demand for smart telco analytics leveraging advanced cloud analytical capabilities and infrastructure to accelerate the digital transformation in communication service providers. Data-driven telecom networks disintegrate to effectively acquire, deploy, test, and operate myriad open, cloud-native solutions. Usually, enterprise clouds are distributed geographically and subject to stricter service level agreements (SLAs).

Also, communication service providers are increasingly using open, telecom cloud-engineered systems to simplify their transition to cloud-native technologies. Mobile networks need to meet those stringent SLAs while supporting various software, computing, and networking technologies. With the communications service providers (CSPs) network expected to quadruple over the next few years, the telecom cloud market is likely to garner significant traction.

Telecom Cloud Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 115.6 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2030 Key Market Opportunities The advent of cloud computing in the telecom market industry led to the shifting of data and several application areas toward on-cloud rather than on-premise Key Market Drivers The modernization of information technology

The advancements in the telecom cloud market outlook lead to the idea of more cost-saving methods

Industry Trends

The telecom cloud presents a unique platform for addressing enterprises and consumers. The growing penetration of cloud computing in the telecommunication industry escalates market growth. Enterprises are rapidly shifting their data from on-premise to the cloud to use it as a data server. Besides, the growing trend of outsourcing IT management to third-party cloud-based service providers to boost technical support to automate and enhance business operations.

The increasing use of cloud-based applications in rising numbers of businesses for data storage substantiates market growth. Moreover, the increasing availability of cost-effective, cloud-based applications for data storage and the increasing usage of cloud-based telecom services to efficiently manage IT operations create enormous market demand. Also, the rising need to reduce IT costs while focusing on business functions influences market growth.

On the flip side, security issues associated with securely using public cloud services are estimated to impede the market growth. Data theft, data misuse, and private information leakages are some associated risks that restrict the uptake of cloud-managed services. However, the rise in cloud automation to support business needs while delivering services is expected to contribute to the market growth during the review period.

Telecom Cloud Market Segments

The telecom cloud market is segmented into cloud platforms, solutions, services, applications, end-users, and regions. The cloud platform segment comprises software-as-a-service (SaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), and others. The service segment comprises communication as a service, network as a service, and other services.

The solution segment comprises unified communication & collaboration (UCC), content delivery network (CDN), webrtc, over-the-top (OTT), and others. The application segment comprises billing, customer management, provisioning & traffic management, and others. The end-user segment comprises banking, healthcare, government, transportation, entertainment, and others. The region segment comprises the Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Telecom Cloud Market Regional Analysis

North America leads the global telecom cloud market due to growing technological advances. Besides, the large presence of major market players and strong technical expertise in the region boosts the market size. The growing adoption of telecom cloud services in a number of organizations for better communication and connectivity drives market growth. Also, the well-established infrastructure and seamless internet connectivity in the region positively impact the regional market's growth.

Europe is another rapidly growing market for telecom cloud due to the availability of some of the best-managed services. Moreover, the proliferation of advanced technologies, the Internet, and smart connected devices, alongside government schemes such as the European cloud initiatives, boosts the market size. The strong presence of key cloud providers increases market revenues, providing telecom companies with infrastructure, data storing & managing solutions, and high-speed connectivity for data transportation.

The telecom cloud market is brisk in the Asia Pacific region, headed by government initiatives to develop data-driven solutions and improve competitiveness. Additionally, the increasing adoption of online managed services and cloud-based business applications across industries in this region substantiates the telecom cloud market growth. The emergence of advanced cloud solutions accelerates the region's market shares.

Telecom Cloud Market Competitive Analysis

The highly competitive telecom cloud market appears fragmented due to several large and small players forming a competitive landscape. Players incorporate strategies such as collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, product/ technology launches, and expansion to boost sales and market share growth.

They form partnerships with telecom companies and data centers and offer them scalable, hybrid multi-cloud services to support digital transformations and enterprise growth. Such partnerships are beneficial for telecom providers as well as businesses looking to simplify hybrid multi-cloud infrastructures, allowing them to move more easily and connect their workloads to cloud infrastructure. Besides, their robust expansions of cloud providers provide increased access to clouds, networks, partners, and customers.

For instance, on Sept. 29, 2022, Dell Technologies announced a partnership with Wind River to transform telecom cloud deployments. The industry-leading co-engineered solution of Dell will help Dell's industry-first with Wind River to speed the adoption of open, cloud-native network technologies.

These companies would work together to create a telecom cloud infrastructure solution to help communications service providers (CSPs) reduce complexity and speed up their cloud-native network deployments. Additionally, Dell's telecom partner certification program can simplify validating and integrating processes of its products in evolving technological environments.

