Palm Beach County Film and Television Commission Names New Commissioner

The Board of Directors named Deputy Commissioner Michelle Hillery as the next Film Commissioner of Palm Beach County Film & Television Commission. PALM BEACH COUNTY FILM AND TELEVISION COMMISSION

Deputy Commissioner Michelle Hillery takes the helm

We are aiming for Palm Beach County to become the number one place in the world for filmmakers, production companies and more.” — Michelle Hillery

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The curtain opens on an exciting new era at the Palm Beach County Film & Television Commission.

The Board of Directors named Deputy Commissioner Michelle Hillery as the next Film Commissioner. She takes over for Commissioner Chuck Elderd who is retiring after more than 34 years. Elderd will work as a consultant to the Board for the next year. Elderd affirmed his support for Michelle’s new roll, noting that she is “profoundly talented in so many ways that qualify her to become the next Film Commissioner. I am confident that Michelle will surpass everyone’s expectations.”

“Chuck and the team have set a high standard for film commissions around the country,” said Hillery. “And my mission is to continue that excellent work by promoting The Palm Beaches as the perfect place to live, work, play and visit, and to shoot your film or TV project.”

Hillery began her 26-year career with the Commission as an intern. Throughout her career, she worked tirelessly to bring more Film & TV projects to the state, and specifically, The Palm Beaches. “We are delighted to have Michelle on board as Film Commissioner. Her experience not only as Deputy Film Commissioner but also as a former Film Florida President uniquely qualifies her to lead this excellent team of tourism professionals,” stated Carol Roberts, Chair of the Palm Beach County Film & Television Commission.

A hallmark of Hillery’s tenure is the Student Showcase of Films, the largest statewide film competition. She serves as executive producer of the competition, now in its 28th year. The contest brings together the best young filmmakers, writers, animators and graphic designers in high school and college for a chance to win more than $10,000 in prizes.

The competition is supported by local and national celebrities, including the late Burt Reynolds. One of the top prizes is named after him. Vanilla Ice is a regular judge and presenter at the award ceremony to help find and nurture the next generation of entertainment professionals.

Under her guidance, the FTC increased its economic impact on Palm Beach County to $203 million in 2021, a 167% increase from 1998 ($76M). She works with a $2 million annual budget; supervises all marketing campaigns for print, digital, and social media; and promotes diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in all FTC projects.

Hillery also supervises The Palm Beaches TV, the county’s official tourism TV channel. The broadcast is part of the Film & Television Commission’s Sponsorship & Development program, which provides local production companies with sponsorship funds to help support film and TV projects to promote The Palm Beaches.

Hillery is a two-time president of Film Florida, a member of the Hall of Fame for the Florida Association for Career & Technical Educators and a 5-time Telly Award winner. She attended FAU and graduated from Palm Beach State College.

When she is not sourcing out the best filmmakers for Palm Beach County, she enjoys spending time with her husband of 26 years. Hillery enjoys boating, traveling and family time but nothing tops fishing with her oldest son and watching her youngest son play baseball.