Imversed is Reinventing the Future of Social Media Using XR Technology

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine attending a Michael Jackson reimagined XR concert in Time Square or wandering through Central Park while catching up on trending video clips of social media influencers, such as Khaby Lame or Zach King. All these will be made possible in Imversed. The geo-based metaverse platform will open up infinite opportunities for businesses and celebrities to showcase their content or even set up marketing campaigns and interact with fans both virtually and physically.

The first ever XR-Land metaverse, Imversed, announced it will combine AR/VR technology with geo-attached lands to create an alternate reality. The marketing potential of bridging the physical world with trending virtual worlds is expected to define the future of the social media landscape and maximize XR technology's value. Imversed announced that their XR land concept visual display preview will launch in October.

XR is the Future, and Businesses Need to Be the First to Catch on to XR

XR (Extended Reality), a collective term that refers to VR (Virtual Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality), is becoming a reliable and inexpensive solution for the mainstream market. XR is a trend that will only gain further momentum over the next five years to transition from mobile devices to futuristic headsets and glasses, and several market leaders are already taking advantage of XR technology.

HTC VIVE, the leading VR and AR technology provider, has explicitly built headsets for commercial users to develop and deliver VR product simulation and training experiences. Airbus, Volkswagen Group, and Raymond Corporation are already using HTC VIVE in their workplaces to improve their efficiency.

Earlier in March, HTC also unveiled "Viverse," a seamless gateway to immersive experiences and other universes. They plan to create a new platform forged with a fully transparent path for governance, economy, privacy, and security while solving the physical limitations of time and space. HTC is embracing all content creators, developers, and enterprises in order to foster this great new world.

Imversed is also one of the hundreds of developers HTC has been engaged with. Seeing Imversed's potential as the first-ever XR-Land metaverse, HTC believes by combing AR/ VR technology with geo-attached lands, Imversed has the potential to emerge as the upcoming social media platform for businesses, celebrities, and content creators in this new world. To put this idea into perspective, HTC is supporting Imversed to present an early version of the XR land concept in October.

One of Imversed's founding members, Val Baev, stated that the platform "will transform how businesses and creators promote themselves and share their content; the possibilities are unlimited. And with the support of HTC, we believe our vision can soon be visualized in front of the public."

