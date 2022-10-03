New multi-vertical education brand, Career Certified, offers an easy platform for professional career paths while enabling accelerated growth within the online education space

Revolutionizing education for careers relying on licensure and certification, while streamlining the learning process to enhance outcomes and save precious time, Career Certified has a unified learning infrastructure to support bold expansion goals

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The CE Shop announced the creation of Career Certified, a new umbrella brand that will become the parent company for the well-known leader in online real estate education. Career Certified will bring together The CE Shop's growing suite of products alongside additional education brands to best serve the lifecycle of professions that require credentialing. Career Certified is excited to bring its industry-best curriculum and technology, designed to help a student exceed the knowledge needed for Pre-Licensure, Licensure, Continuing Education, and Professional Development, into new career roles and verticals.

Across nearly 20 years of success and behind its continued breakout growth in online Real Estate, Mortgage Loan Origination, and Home Inspection education, Career Certified's coursework has maintained an excellent reputation and a 96% satisfaction rate. The company's digital educational offerings, alongside its printed and eTextbook options, have been trusted by over 1.4 million students, as well as 3,500 affiliate and wholesale partners.

Gary Weiss, CEO of Career Certified said, "Operating from a combined 77 years of business longevity that make up the brands of The CE Shop, it has become the trusted brand for licensing education for real estate agents, home inspectors, and mortgage loan officers. By elevating our platform, we are creating a new family name that will be able to accommodate additional products and brands specializing in best-in-class career education for any industry."

Career Certified is driven to guide individuals and businesses to success behind a core belief that by positively impacting the life of one person, an entire community can be improved. With an easy-to-use platform and flexible learning options, Career Certified provides students with the education needed throughout the lifecycle of their careers.

Weiss went on to say, "Our pledge is that within the Career Certified family, customers will receive the most innovative, outcome-based, and superior education journey to deliver career freedom."

The company pairs an advanced, easy-to-use platform with a deep understanding of students' needs to guide them as they enter a new career and provide them with the education to excel. Their modern and scalable platform was built to deliver career freedom. The education is tailored to each profession the company serves, providing their students with a strong foundation for success, tailored to career professionals, built by career professionals.

Until now, individuals and businesses have had few options to turn to a trusted source for multi-vertical education. Career Certified offers a product portfolio that uses best-in-class technology and continues to be consistent, flexible, and affordable.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, and home inspection courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

About Career Certified

Career Certified elevates modern education while accelerating success for students in licensed professions. From Pre-Licensing, Licensing, and Continuing Education to tools for the entire lifecycle of one's profession, the company pairs an easy-to-use platform and flexible learning options with a deep understanding of students' needs to guide them to career freedom. Visit CareerCertified.com to learn more.

