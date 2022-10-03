Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Launches “Healthiest You” Package Available with Destin Vacation Rentals

Florida wellness beach vacation includes products and services to refresh the mind, body and soul

/EIN News/ -- Destin, Fla., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newman-Dailey Resort Properties joins the trend in wellness vacations with a focus on mental health this fall. The long-standing vacation rental management company recently launched the “Healthiest You” package to help individuals combat mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, and stress. Dr. Dan Brennan, MD outlined many of the mental health benefits of the beach in a recent WebMD article, and shared that studies have shown that “spending just 20 minutes walking along the beach can boost your mood.” Newman-Dailey’s “Healthiest You” package bundles beach time with health-conscious products and experiences. Available with stays of three nights or more, the “Healthiest You” package includes a $50 gift card to Silver Sands Premium Outlets for retail therapy, bottled water to stay hydrated, Yogi lavender tea for relaxation, local honey from Register Family Farm rich in antioxidants, beach bag for long walks along the white sandy shores as well as discounts for spa services, yoga classes, and bicycle and watersports rentals.

While there is no substitute for a treatment plan from a certified mental health professional, Dr. Brennan reported that the beach is considered “blue space” and can instantly boost a person’s mood and improve their mental health. In addition, studies have shown that being in nature can lower blood pressure and reduce stress. The fresh air, sunshine, and Vitamin D provided along South Walton and Destin’s soft white sand beaches have the potential to provide some relief for those with mental health concerns.

With miles of white sand beaches as the focal point, Newman-Dailey’s Healthiest You package begins upon arrival. Guests are provided Yogi Lavender Tea packets as well as a 1 lb. jar of local honey from Register Family Farm to kick-start relaxation with a calming cup of tea while relaxing at their beach vacation rental home or condominium. Next, guests can grab their bottled water and walk the shoreline, which can have a big impact on improving mental health.

The “Healthiest You” package also includes a $50 gift card to Silver Sands Premium Outlets to apply toward new fitness apparel or something new to boost the mood. With more than 110 designer factory stores, including a variety of health, wellness, and fitness stores such as Adidas, ASICS, Columbia Factory Store, Converse, Eddie Bauer, GNC/Value Nutrition, HUK, New Balance, Nike Factory Store, and Under Armour, among others, it’s easy to find something new to improve the mood. Finally, the package includes discounts for spa services at Salamander Spa, yoga classes at Roasted Yoga Bar, and bike and stand-up paddle board rentals with La Dolce Vita. The package combined with the lower fall rates for South Walton and Destin vacation rentals creates an affordable beach getaway that sets the stage for a healthier and happier state of mind.

Whether getting away with friends, family, or a significant other, Newman-Dailey’s Healthiest You Package has the ingredients to improve mental health. Newman-Dailey Resort Properties features a vast selection of Destin vacation rental homes and condominiums along Florida’s Emerald Coast, including rentals at Jade East Towers in Destin, Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort in Miramar Beach, and Sanctuary at Redfish on Scenic Highway 30A, among others. The Healthiest You package* is valid with stays of three nights or more in a participating Newman-Dailey South Walton or Destin vacation rental now through Nov. 18, 2022. *Some restrictions apply. Use promo code: HEALTHYU when booking online at DestinVacation.com or call 1-800-225-7652.

